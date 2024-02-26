New Dora Series Trailer Released by Paramount+

Dora the Explorer is finally coming back to TV with an all-new series. After a massively successful animated series and a live-action feature film, Nickelodeon is bringing Dora to Paramount+ for more adventures. The new series is simply called Dora, and it will be a CG-animated series, which consists of 26 11-minute episodes, all of which will be released on Paramount+.

On Monday morning, Paramount+ released the first official trailer for Dora, which shows the beloved character on her new adventures. She's once again joined by supporting characters like Boots and Map, as well as her arch-nemesis, Swiper. You can check out the full trailer below!

Here's how Paramount+ describes the new Dora series:

"With all-new CG animation and imaginative character-driven storylines, the upcoming DORA series follows everyone's favorite bilingual explorer, Dora (Diana Zermeño), and her best monkey friend, Boots (Asher Colton Spence), as they embark on epic adventures in a fantastical rainforest. Guided by trustworthy Map (Anairis Quiñones), Dora and her friends must work together to overcome many obstacles while being challenged by the sneakiest fox, Swiper (Marc Weiner). Kathleen Herles, the original voice of Dora the Explorer, returns to the new series as Mami, and Mike Smith Rivera joins the cast as Papi."

In addition to Zermeño, Spence, Quiñones, Weiner, Rivera, and Herles, the cast of the new Dora includes Maria Canals-Barrera, Danny Burstein, Katarina Sky, Donovan Monzon-Sanders, Tandi Fomukong, Quintún Muñoz, and Chris Gifford. Guest stars include Taboo and Kate del Castillo.

Along with the launch of the series, Nickelodeon is releasing a brand-new podcast for preschoolers and families titled Dora's Recipe for Adventure. The 10-episode audio series follows Dora and Boots through the rainforest as they search for missing ingredients to her family's recipes.

"As we've known with Nickelodeon's long-standing success, the kids and family audience is incredibly loyal, and we see that on Paramount Plus as well, with kids and family ranking as one of the strongest genres on the service in terms of both engagement and subscriber acquisition," Brian Robbins, chief content officer, Movies and Kids & Family for Paramount Plus said when the new Dora series was first announced. "So as they stay for our shows and look for even more of them, we're doubling down on giving them what they want by expanding the universes of the characters they love the best."