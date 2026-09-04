Spider-Verse Franchise Gets Bad News After Prime Video Cancels 92% RT Spinoff Series

Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir was a shockingly well-received entry into the vast Spider-Man franchise—or the Spider-Verse, if you will—when it debuted on May 25. The Prime Video series’ overwhelmingly popular reception (with the show currently sitting at a 92% critic score and 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes) seemed to defy the odds in myriad ways, from being a non-MCU Marvel show that gained considerable interest to avoiding issues with the internet’s tendency to poke a bit of fun at Cage. However, it seems that show has already come to a permanent end after just eight episodes, despite many fans’ hopes for a season 2.

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As reported by Variety, Prime Video has cancelled Spider-Noir, and it will not be returning for a second season. As noted by the outlet, this shocking news comes just before the Emmys begin—and this season, Spider-Noir has an impressive 11 nominations. The outcome of those nominations of course remains to be seen, but this timing nevertheless underscores just how unexpected, and arguably a bit bewildering, this choice is. For now, there’s no clear explanation for why this call was made, but fans are likely to have strong reactions in response to the news.

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