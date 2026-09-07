Nicolas Cage Has the Perfect Response to Spider-Noir Cancellation After 1 Season

Orime Video’s Spider-Noir followed Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a burnt-out private eye working the streets of 1930s New York while wrestling with his tumultuous life and the weight of being the city’s only costumed hero. However, instead of leaning on the spandex-and-CGI formula of most modern comic book adaptations, the eight-episode season committed to a film noir aesthetic, with the whole series even designed to be seen in black-and-white, despite the fact that color episodes were equally available. Audiences and critics fully embraced the series, with Spider-Noir getting some of the best Rotten Tomatoes scores for superhero productions, in addition to pulling in 11 Emmy nominations, a tally no other Prime Video series matched this year. Despite all of that, Prime Video has officially ended Spider-Noir after a single season, with star Cage now commenting on the cancellation.

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“For me, one season is perfect, having said what I wanted to say with this dangerous, innovative, pop-art Spider-Man,” Cage told Deadline. The comment lines up with what Cage said when Spider-Noir premiered in May, when he described the eight episodes as a complete, self-contained passion project rather than the first chapter of a larger franchise. He is not wrong, as the first season stands on its own and doesn’t necessarily need a sequel, although it’s still sad that we won’t get more noir adventures with Ben Reilly.

Spider-Noir Can Still Help the Spider-Verse Grow

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Sony has spent close to a decade trying to build a version of Spider-Man’s world that does not depend on Marvel Studios and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. The results have been uneven, to put it mildly. After Venom‘s success, its sequels, Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter struggled to find consistent critical or commercial footing, and Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group chairman Tom Rothman confirmed in February 2026 that the studio is rebooting that entire live-action movie lineup with new creative teams. The animated side of Spider-Man’s world has fared much better, as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse became critical and commercial hits. Sony Pictures Animation even has spinoffs centered on Spider-Punk and Spider-Gwen that remain in active development, although we don’t know what those projects are.

Spider-Noir opened a new vein by giving Cage a live-action showcase for the character he first voiced in animation, while keeping the project fully separate from Sony’s struggling live-action universe. Its Emmy nominations and Rotten Tomatoes scores show that letting a creative team tell one complete story, without the burden of setting up sequels or building toward a shared universe, can still lead to a genuine hit. It’s no wonder Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television are already working on another secret project built around Sony’s Marvel properties, even with Spider-Noir now off the schedule. As for Cage, he is expected to voice the character again in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which closes out the animated trilogy on June 18, 2027, giving him one final adventure as Spider-Noir after his solo series cancellation.

Spider-Noir is currently streaming on Prime Video.