Night Court Revival Loses One Cast Member Ahead of Season 2

We're living in an age of reboots, and sitcoms tend to be the shows that are getting revived the most. Night Court is one of the many sitcoms to get the reboot treatment, and the current revival stars The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone, daughter of the late Harry Anderson's Judge Harold "Harry" T. Stone. The reboot also features John Larroquette reprising his role from the original series as lawyer Dan Fielding. Earlier this year, it was announced that the show had been renewed for a second season, but not everyone will be returning to the series. According to a new report from TV Line, Kapil Talwakar is not returning to play court clerk Neil.

"A source tells TVLine that the show wanted to take things in a different direction creatively, with lots of different characters and personalities, more in the vein of the original Night Court. But the source emphasizes that the cast and producers are extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Talwakar, and he will always be a part of the Night Court family," TV Line writes.

Talwakar was a series regular when the Night Court reboot premiered back in January. However, the actor was notably absent from the holiday episode that aired last weekend. The second season of the series officially returns on January 2nd at 8 PM ET on NBC.

What Is the Night Court Reboot About?

You can read a description of the new Night Court here: "Unapologetically optimistic judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, follows in her father's footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette)."

"My intention was purely to be behind the camera on this project, but my plans quickly changed after falling in love with the incredible script from the brilliant mind of Dan Rubin," Rauch previously said in a statement when production began on the pilot. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join forces with Dan, the immense talent that is John Larroquette, and the two powerhouse institutions of comedy that are NBC and Warner Bros. to bring Night Court back to television."

