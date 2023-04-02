Night Court's Kurt Fuller Reveals Nickname Bill Murray Almost Gave Him in Ghostbusters 2

Night Court is one of the many sitcoms to get the reboot treatment, and the current revival stars The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone, daughter of the late Harry Anderson's Judge Harold "Harry" T. Stone. The new series also features John Larroquette reprising his role from the original series as lawyer Dan Fielding. The upcoming episode of the reboot will also feature special guest star Kurt Fuller, the character actor with over 200 credits to his name. In honor of his appearance in the sitcom, Fuller had a chat with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about his career, and they discussed his role as Jack Hardemeyer in Ghostbusters II.

"I gotta tell you, I got reminded of it almost every day, walking down the street," Fuller shared when Killian joked about every kid hating him in 1989. "I remember when I was doing Ghostbusters II, my character's name was Hardemeyer, okay? And Bill Murray in one scene we were improvising was gonna call me 'hard on,' okay? And he said, 'You know what, I'm not gonna do it because in Ghostbusters one, when I said to William Atherton that he had no d*ck, everybody called him 'd*ckless' for the next five years. And if I do this, people are gonna call you 'hard on' out of their cars and walking down the street till the day you die.' And so he saved me there and I didn't really get it at the time, but now having played a lot of these, you really do get a lot of, I mean, people are not shy. People, kids are not shy. They don't separate reality from fantasy very well."

How Did Kurt Fuller Feel About Joining Night Court?

During the interview, Fuller also talked about his upcoming appearance on Night Court.

"Coming on to a show, I don't care that it was, you know, everything is new. I'm not sitting there worried about the old Night Court, the New Night Court. I just look at what's in front of me," Fuller told ComicBook.com. "But when you're coming on with people who you admire and respect, like John Larroquette, like Melissa Rauch and the writers and producers, were all people I want them to think I'm good. So that's the pressure, you don't want to blow it. And it's like anything else. If it doesn't keep your full attention, it doesn't take much to be bad when you're dealing with everything professional, everybody good. So I was focused and working hard the whole time trying to keep up with these, these pros who were in the middle of the race."

He continued, "They're already on episode eight or nine or ten. So I'm trying to get up to speed and then get in line and keep pace with them and that's not always easy. But they were, I have to say, very, very, very welcoming and they're very good. And in the end acting is acting. So, you know, if you do it, it's a language we all speak. If we choose to speak it."

Fuller's episode of Night Court, titled "Da Club," airs on Tuesday, April 4 at 8 PM on NBC.