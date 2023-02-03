NBC Reboot Gets Season 2 Renewal Before Season 1 Ends

These days, rebooting and reviving older television shows has become the norm. This year has already seen the debut of the That '70s Show spinoff That '90s Show as well as the Night Court revival. While Netflix has yet to reveal the fate of That '90s Show, NBC is already taking another chance on Night Court. The show's first season still has five episodes left, but The Hollywood Reporter just revealed that it's already been renewed for a second season.

"It's so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they have such incredibly warm feelings, and, more broadly, it's testament to how broadcast is still a huge driver of communal viewing," Lisa Katz, president scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, shared. "A huge thank you to our studio partners, a wonderful cast, incredibly talented writers and producers, and a crew that has transformed a lower Manhattan courtroom into a true family."

Who Stars in the Night Court Revival?

Former The Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch leads the new series, taking on the role of Judge Abby Stone, daughter of the late Harry Anderson's Judge Harold "Harry" T. Stone. John Larroquette reprises his role from the original series as lawyer Dan Fielding. Pamela Fryman executive produced and directed the pilot episode, a photo from which you can find below. Dan Rubin, Melissa Rauch, and Winston Rauch also executive produce. You can read an official description of the show below:

"Unapologetically optimistic judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, follows in her father's footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette)."

"My intention was purely to be behind the camera on this project, but my plans quickly changed after falling in love with the incredible script from the brilliant mind of Dan Rubin," Rauch previously said in a statement when production began on the pilot. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join forces with Dan, the immense talent that is John Larroquette, and the two powerhouse institutions of comedy that are NBC and Warner Bros. to bring Night Court back to television."

Have you been enjoying the Night Court revival on NBC? Tell us in the comments!