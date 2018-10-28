‘The Simpsons’, ‘Bob’s Burgers’ and ‘Family Guy’ Not Airing Due to World Series

Fans excited for new episodes of FOX’s popular animated shows, including The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers, will have to wait until next week to get their fix.

Because Major League Baseball’s World Series showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox has stretched into five games, FOX is airing tonight’s matchup instead of their regularly scheduled programming.

FOX has exclusive broadcast rights to the World Series. But there are only seven games possible in the series, with the first team to secure four victories being declared the champion. So everything will be back to normal next Sunday as the series will end sometime this week.

The Red Sox lead the Dodgers three games to one, and can secure the pennant tonight with another victory in Los Angeles.

After losing the first two in Boston, the Dodgers finally got a win in the longest ever game in World Series history, securing a walk-off home run in the 18th inning of Game 3. However, the Red Sox furthered their advantage in Game 4, which they won handily in Los Angeles. Now the Dodgers need to win three games in a row, two of them in Boston, if they hope to bring a championship back to LA.

Unfortunately, all of this baseball drama means the Simpsons, the Griffins, and the Belchers will have to wait until next week before they get into more shenanigans.

FOX’s regular lineup of animated series will return next Sunday, November 4th.