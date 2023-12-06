Norman Lear, All in the Family and The Jeffersons Creator, Dead at 101

Norman Lear, the writer and producer whose TV comedies reshaped the American pop culture landscape, has died. He was 101 years old. Lear, who became a household name after his All in the Family became one of the most acclaimed shows ever made, would generate another hit just as big, and just as groundbreaking, with the All in the Family spinoff The Jeffersons. Lear also created, developed, or produced shows like Good Times, One Day at a Time, Sanford and Son, and many more. He also helped launch the careers of a number of the actors he worked with, including Rob Reiner. Reiner went to Lear when he was having trouble finding financing for his films This is Spinal Tap and The Princess Bride.

Lear was one of the most prolific producers of the 1970s and 1980s, and helped prove that shows with a social conscience could get traction on American TV. To this day, All in the Family remains one of the funniest and most trenchant satires ever released on network TV, and is constantly the subject of "you couldn't do it now" conversations.

In addition to his TV work, Lear spent decades as a philanthropist. He founded the People for the American Way in 1981, and has served as a board member on the charity since.

This is a developing story.