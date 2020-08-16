Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Reportedly Begins Filming Next Month

✖

Obi-Wan's solo series has experienced ups and downs since it was first announced, but a new report says the show may be ready to get underway. Earlier this month, a few reports suggested the Star Wars series would begin production in early 2021, but a piece from Making Star Wars says the schedule has been pushed up big time.

The well-known fan-site says sources familiar with the production told them Obi-Wan will kick off production next month. This means the show would forego its rumored 2021 date for a September 2020 start. Making Star Wars says production will begin with exterior shots filmed somewhere in Southern California.

In fact, the location is one that Disney and Lucasfilm have used before. The report says Obi-Wan will kick off work in a train yard that was used often for The Mandalorian. The train yard was done up to recreate Tattoine, and Making Star Wars believes the desert planet will factor into Obi-Wan's solo series as well.

The new report also suggests the series will film in England as once said. Pinewood Studios UK appears to be planning on the project's arrival, but there is no word on when the team would arrive overseas. The exterior shots will be completed first in California before primary production moves to the United Kingdom. Of course, this timing will all depend on how the travel industry is impacted by COVID-19; At this time, international travel is still difficult to do given all the restrictions in place.

Fans are excited for this new series to get underway, and The Mandalorian's success is to thank for much of that hype. Deborah Crow, who oversaw several episodes of The Mandalorian, will be overseeing each episode of Obi-Wan's show. Kathleen Kennedy will produce alongside Jason D. McGatlinn, Tracey Seaward, and John Swartz. Joby Harold, a producer on John Wick: Chapter 3, has been brought in to rewrite the series' script.

Ewan McGregor is slated to reprise his role as Obi-Wan in the Disney+ series. After rumors cropped up about the actor exiting, McGregor doubled down on his excitement for the project in a recent interview. "The scripts are really good. I saw 90% of the writing and I really liked it," he said. "All this bullsh-t about creative differences and all that stuff, none of it is true. We just pushed the dates ... last episode, [Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker] came out, everyone had more time to read the stuff that had been written, and they felt that they wanted to do more work on it."

