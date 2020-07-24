Star Wars: Obi-Wan Series Rumored to Begin Shooting in March 2021

✖

Fans were treated to the very first live-action Star Wars series last year with The Mandalorian, and now they're waiting on another new series to hit Disney+. The upcoming show is expected to follow Obi-Wan Kenobi and see the long-awaited return of Ewan McGregor in the role. Unfortunately, a recent report from The Illuminerdi claims the show isn't set to start filming until March of next year. Production on the series was previously delayed from August of this year until January of 2021, a decision made before the coronavirus pandemic shut down film and television sets. If the rumors are true, it'll likely be a long time before we catch a glimpse of the first season.

"Our source has revealed to us that production on Obi-Wan is set for March 2021 in Los Angeles," The Illuminerdi writes. "Rumors were swirling that due to COVID-19, many studios were planning for a future of more closed sets. It appears that Lucasfilm plans to proceed with shooting the upcoming series stateside as it did with The Mandalorian. It’s fair to assume that The Volume, the virtual filming environment also used heavily for The Mandalorian, will play a big role in shaping the still-untitled Kenobi led series."

At least this is a good sign that the show is continuing after delays made fans nervous. Deborah Chow, who helmed episodes of The Mandalorian, is set to be the sole director of the new series. Recently, she broke down how the two series will be different.

"It's definitely going to be different, just in terms of the sheer workload, obviously, of doing the whole thing," Chow told The Hollywood Reporter. "But in some ways, I'm going to miss having a team, and having people who are there to bounce ideas off of. But then obviously the flip side is, it is nice to have a coherent voice and know what you're doing from beginning to end."

"The scripts are really good. I saw 90% of the writing and I really liked it," McGregor previously said earlier this year. "All this bullsh-t about creative differences and all that stuff, none of it is true. We just pushed the dates ... last episode, [Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker] came out, everyone had more time to read the stuff that had been written, and they felt that they wanted to do more work on it."

Stay tuned for further details on the new Disney+ series as we learn them.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.