Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Moses Ingram Joins Natalie Portman for Lady in the Lake Series

It's a Star Wars reunion -- kind of. Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Moses Ingram has joined the cast of Lady in the Lake, an upcoming series starring Star Wars prequel series star Natalie Portman. Ingram has stepped in to replace Lupita Nyong'o, who departed the series in May. She will play the second lead in the series, described as a hard-working woman juggling work and home life, and dedicated to political activism. Prior to Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ingram appeared in The King's Gambit, for which she earned an Emmy nomination for best supporting actress in a limited series.

This is the second recent high-profile adaptation of a fairly recent novel to make waves at Apple TV+. The streamer recently picked up The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray, which starred Samuel L. Jackson. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker, Ptolemy Grey is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn. When thy learn about a treatment that will restore Ptolemy's dementia-addled memories, it because a journey toward shocking truths.

Ingram's casting was first reported by Variety.

Ingram played Reva, a merciless pursuer of Obi-Wan in the series who seemed conflicted and complicated. Her character drew the ire of some fans online, and as a result, Ingram began to get online abuse, spurring other actors to speak out in support of her.

"There were so many moments where I had to like check back in with myself while we were filming," Ingram told ComicBook. "But I think those big feelings of, "Oh my God, like, this is like, actually, like, 'Star Wars,' has only just now really started as we get out there and promote this thing."

Here's the logline for Lady in the Lake:

Set in 1960s Baltimore, the series centers on Maddie Schwartz (Portman), a housewife and mother who is pushed by an unsolved murder to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist. The case sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda.

Nyong'o was set to play Sherwood. The production team is searching for a new lead now. Lady of the Lake is currently in production.