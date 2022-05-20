Obi-Wan Kenobi: Moses Ingram on "Terrifying" Darth Vader, Joining Star Wars

✖

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to introduce the Star Wars world to a new character by the name of Reva, portrayed by Moses Ingram known previously for Queen's Gambit and a recent appearance in Ambulance. Reva, also known as The Third Sister, is a former Jedi who is now working for Darth Vader following Order 66 eviscerating most Jedi in the galaxy. With Hayden Christensen returning to Star Wars and bringing Darth Vader with him, Ingram quickly had one of the most encompassing experiences of any Star Wars star and recalled the saga while speaking with ComicBook.com.

"She's a subordinate of Darth Vader. And so she aims to please, you know?" Ingram said of Reva. "She wants to be first out in front. She plays the offense and you know, Darth Vader is terrifying, the shoulders are so broad and the head is so big on that costume. It's intimidating, it's a little intimidating."

Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to explore the guilt which its titular character carries over not preventing Anakin's turn to the Dark Side, a story which has brought about a major change to the character. However, Anakin's fall and Order 66 have had an impact on the entire galaxy and that extends to Ingram's Reva. "Well, me, for any character I get the privilege of bringing to life, I love to build a rich backstory for myself," Ingram said, not revealing whether or not the audience is going to explicitly see the character's past on screen. "It's just like a nice little private gem that I get to carry through the whole thing. And so for me, yes, it's hard to say what fans will think but I hope, I hope they enjoy it."

Ingram does seem set up to have a complex role in the upcoming series. Her Reva character carries an intimidating and relentless presence in the trailers for Obi-Wan Kenobi, yet some Star Wars fans think she might be a character who sees a path to redemption. A former Jedi who turned to Darth Vader as a means to survive, perhaps seeing the Light again is in her future?

As it turns out, the weight of being a character in the Star Wars universe did not really set in until Ingram was allowed to start discussing the part during the global press tour. "There were so many moments where I had to like check back in with myself while we were filming," Ingram explained. "But I think those big feelings of, "Oh my God, like, this is like, actually, like, 'Star Wars,' has only just now really started as we get out there and promote this thing."

Are you excited for Obi-Wan Kenobi? Share your thoughts in the comment section! The series premieres on Disney+ on May 27.