Once Upon a Time Complete Series Gets New Streaming Home

The fan-favorite fantasy series Once Upon a Time is streaming on a new platform. As of Friday, September 1st, all seven seasons of Once Upon a Time are now available on Hulu. The series, which initially ran from 2011 through 2018, has already been available to stream on Disney+ for several years.

Once Upon a Time is one of several titles now streaming on Hulu as of the start of this month, including the ninth and tenth seasons of One Piece, all three of The Transporter movies, three The LEGO Movies, and cult classics like The Devil Wears Prada and A Knight's Tale.

What Is Once Upon a Time About?

In Once Upon a Time, a young woman with a troubled past is drawn to a small town in Maine where fairy tales are to be believed. The show made headlines across its run for incorporating various franchises and characters from across the Disney library, including a number of Disney princesses. A spinoff series, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, aired on ABC from 2013 through 2014. Across its run, Once Upon a Time also spawned multiple comics and tie-in novels.

The ensemble cast of Once Upon a Time included Jennifer Morrison as Emma Swan, Lana Parrilla as Regina Mills / The Evil Queen, Ginnifer Goodwin as Snow White, Josh Dallas as Prince Charming, Jared S. Gilmore and Andrew J. West as Henry Mills, Ralphael Sbarge as Jiminy Cricket, Jamie Dornan as The Huntsman, Robert Carlyle as Rumplestiltskin, Eion Bailey as Pinocchio, Emilie de Ravin as Belle French, Meghan Ory as Red Riding Hood, and Colin O'Donoghue as Captain Hook. The series was showrun by Lost alums Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis.

Will There Be a Once Upon a Time Sequel?

Although a sequel series or any sort of follow-up for Once Upon a Time has yet to be announced, Horowitz and Kitsis did have two projects in the work for Disney in recent years. One was Epic, a Disney-themed anthology series that got a pilot order in 2021, only to be scrapped amid the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo were also involved with Disney+'s Beauty and the Beast prequel series surrounding Gaston and Lefou, which has also been scrapped.

"Listen, we love this show, we were happy to continue going on, but collectively they felt that, after seven years and 156 episodes, it was time," Kitsis said in an interview when the final season was announced. "For us, we're like, 'It's a hell of a run.' We never thought we'd get to seven episodes, let alone seven years."

"It wasn't like it was a shocking phone call," Horowitz admitted. "We've had conversations for a while about what this year would be, and whether it would go on or not, and if this could be the end, so we've been prepared for this for a while. The network has been incredible partners with us the whole way, as has the studio. Ultimately, it's also a business, so it becomes about, 'Is it financially viable to keep going forward?' so there's all that kind of stuff, stuff that we generally don't deal with because we're just focused mostly on the creative. We reached that point where it's like, 'Okay, now it's time to wrap it up. This has been an amazing 156 episode-run, and let's all be proud of what we've done and try to wrap it up.'"

Are you excited that Once Upon a Time is now streaming on Hulu? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!