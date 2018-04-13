‘Once Upon a Time’ Series Finale Date Set at ABC

This is it. It’s all coming to an end for Once Upon a Time. ABC has officially set the date for the final episode of the long-running fantasy series.
On Thursday, ABC announced the season finale dates for many of its currently in-season shows, which was fitting considering the network’s highly-celebrated drama series Scandal is ending one week from tonight. Of these dates, ABC listed Once Upon a Time as ending on Friday, May 18. The episode will be followed by the Season 5 finale of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.
Early this year, the network broke the hearts of fans by announcing that Once Upon a Time would be coming to an end this season. Following a soft reboot this fall, and a shift to Friday nights, many believed that the show wouldn’t last much longer.
Once Upon a Time is one of three shows that is known to be ending this spring on ABC. The aforementioned Scandal is airing its finale next week, concluding a seven year run on the network. Family sitcom The Middle is also coming to an end. The ninth season will come to a close with a double episode on Tuesday, May 22, following the season finale of Roseanne.
Check out ABC’s full schedule of spring finales below (all times ET):
Thursday, April 19
Scandal 10-11pm
Tuesday, May 15
black-ish 9-9:30pm
Wednesday, May 16
The Goldbergs 8-8:30pm
Alex, Inc. 8:30-9pm
Modern Family 9-9:30pm
American Housewife 9:30-10pm
Designated Survivor 10-11pm
Thursday, May 17
Grey’s Anatomy 8-9pm
Station 19 9-10pm
Friday, May 18
Once Upon a Time 8-9pm
Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD 9-10pm
Sunday, May 20
America’s Funniest Home Videos 7-8pm
Monday, May 21
Dancing With the Stars: Athletes 8-9pm
American Idol 9-11pm
Tuesday, May 22
Roseanne 8-8:30pm
The Middle 8:30-9:30pm
Splitting Up Together 9:30-10pm
For The People 10-11pm
Sunday, May 27
Deception 9-11pm
New episodes of Once Upon a Time air on Friday nights at 8pm ET on ABC, followed by new episodes of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.