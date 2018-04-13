‘Once Upon a Time’ Series Finale Date Set at ABC

This is it. It’s all coming to an end for Once Upon a Time. ABC has officially set the date for the final episode of the long-running fantasy series.

On Thursday, ABC announced the season finale dates for many of its currently in-season shows, which was fitting considering the network’s highly-celebrated drama series Scandal is ending one week from tonight. Of these dates, ABC listed Once Upon a Time as ending on Friday, May 18. The episode will be followed by the Season 5 finale of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

Early this year, the network broke the hearts of fans by announcing that Once Upon a Time would be coming to an end this season. Following a soft reboot this fall, and a shift to Friday nights, many believed that the show wouldn’t last much longer.

Once Upon a Time is one of three shows that is known to be ending this spring on ABC. The aforementioned Scandal is airing its finale next week, concluding a seven year run on the network. Family sitcom The Middle is also coming to an end. The ninth season will come to a close with a double episode on Tuesday, May 22, following the season finale of Roseanne.

Check out ABC’s full schedule of spring finales below (all times ET):

Thursday, April 19

Scandal 10-11pm

Tuesday, May 15

black-ish 9-9:30pm

Wednesday, May 16

The Goldbergs 8-8:30pm

Alex, Inc. 8:30-9pm

Modern Family 9-9:30pm

American Housewife 9:30-10pm

Designated Survivor 10-11pm

Thursday, May 17

Grey’s Anatomy 8-9pm

Station 19 9-10pm

Friday, May 18

Once Upon a Time 8-9pm

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD 9-10pm

Sunday, May 20

America’s Funniest Home Videos 7-8pm

Monday, May 21

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes 8-9pm

American Idol 9-11pm

Tuesday, May 22

Roseanne 8-8:30pm

The Middle 8:30-9:30pm

Splitting Up Together 9:30-10pm

For The People 10-11pm

Sunday, May 27

Deception 9-11pm

Do you think it’s the right time for Once Upon a Time to come to an end? Which of these spring finales are you most looking forward to? Let us know by dropping a line in the comment section below!

New episodes of Once Upon a Time air on Friday nights at 8pm ET on ABC, followed by new episodes of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.