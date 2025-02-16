One of WWE’s Hottest Rising Stars Becomes a Champion at NXT Vengeance Day

Play video

It didn’t take long for WWE NXT to shake up the Title picture at Vengeance Day, as the very first match of the night saw a Championship change hands. The match was for the NXT Women’s North American Championship, pitting Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley against Stephanie Vaquer, and the match as every bit as thrilling as you’d expect. Fatal Influence has been running things in NXT, but that all changed tonight, as Vaquer has now dethroned her and become the new Women’s North American Champion, giving one of WWE’s hottest rising stars her first Title gold in WWE.

At several points it seemed as if Henley would retain, especially after Jacy Jayne clocked Vaquer in the face without the referee seeing. Vaquer was able to kick out of the pin attempt though, only for Henley to come right back with another big series of moves that almost captured the Championship once again.

Vaquer was able to overcome all of setbacks however and stay in the match, and the offense was eventually too much for Fallon to overcome. Vaquer is now your new Women’s North American Champion, and the future looks brighter than ever for both Vaquer and one of NXT’s newest Championships.

As for Fatal Influence, now the question becomes where do they go next. They could definitely stick around and just go after a different Championshp, which could very well happen. It does seem more likely though that they will move on to the main roster and build a new run there, giving them a bit of a clean slate.

Henley had a solid run with the Championship, but it does feel as if the group overall is spinning its wheels a bit. They are ready to mix it up on Raw or SmackDown, especially Jayne, who has been ready for a call-up for years at this point. Recent reports have also indicated that the recent roster cuts were in part to make room for a host of NXT call-ups, and Fatal Influence could easily be one of those happening sooner rather than later.

