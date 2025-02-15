WWE’s Charlotte Flair Reveals WrestleMania Match, But What About Trish Stratus?

Play video

It’s been a wild SmackDown with some big WrestleMania implications, though that wasn’t all the episode was building towards. Tiffany Stratton was set to defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Nia Jax, but it was Candice LeRae throwing a wrench into that, and that led to the involvement of the legendary Trish Stratus. The chaos hadn’t had a chance to settle when Charlotte Flair stepped into the ring and declared that she was choosing Stratton as her WrestleMania 41 opponent, but WWE wasn’t done, as we then got Stratus stepping back into the picture and declaring her involvement in the Elimination Chamber.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First, let’s start with the match between Stratton and Jax. Jax charged forward and slammed Stratton into the corner turnbuckle, and then Jax threw her into the opposite corner, getting off to a hot start. Stratton evaded the next few attacks in style but then a counter gone wrong led to Jax taking back control. Stratton got back on track and then hit a dropkick but found herself slammed to the mat out of nowhere and almost pinned.

Jax continued to dictate the match, throwing Stratton onto the top rope and then slamming her down in the middle of the mat for a cover, but Stratton kicked out. Jax threw Stratton into the corner and then slammed her head into the ring post before hitting an elbow drop and a cover, but Stratton kicked out slightly before 2.

Play video

Back from the commercial, Stratton got some momentum, getting Jax down to the mat and then hitting the former Champ with missile dropkick soon after. Stratton then got Jax to her feet but got caught again and slammed to the mat once more. Jax hit a leg drop and went for the cover, but Stratton kicked out at 2, much to the surprise of Jax. Jax picked up Stratton but Stratton got away and kicked Jax’s leg out from under her, which set up a vicious double stomp from the top rope.

Stratton got a 2 and a half count but Jax kicked out, so Stratton went back up top but was caught by Jax. Jax joined her on the top rope and then picked up Stratton on her shoulders, hitting the big Samoan drop. Jax went for the cover but Stratton surprised her again by kicking out once again, this time at 2.

Jax went up top and hit the leg drop for a cover, but Stratton kicked out one more time, sending Jax into a panic. Jax then got knocked into the ring post and Stratton capitalized, hitting a moonsault and knocking Jax to the floor. Stratton rolled her into the ring and then hit the Swanton for a cover, but Jax was able to kick out.

Jax was able to knock down the Champ and went up for the annihilator, but Stratton was able to interrupt it, and Jax fell to the mat. Stratton was picked up but got away and then slammed Jax down with a spinebuster. Stratton went for the moonsault but Candice LeRae interfered and got Jax disqualified. Jax was back up and squashed Stratton against the turnbuckle before hitting the annihilator, but they weren’t done.

LeRae went and grabbed a steel chair but then Trish Stratus ran in and made the save, throwing Jax out and going to battle with LeRae. Jax slammed into Stratus, smashing her into the corner turnbuckle, and then hit a leg drop on Stratton before she was made to leave the ring.

That’s when Charlotte Flair walked to the ring as Stratton tried to recover from the attack that had just played out. Flair then sat down in the ring and taunted Stratton a bit before telling her “I choose you. I’ll see you at WrestleMania.” We then caught up with Stratton backstage, where she was asked about what Flair said, but that’s when Stratus walked up.

Stratus said they now both had issues with Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, and she had a proposal for Stratton. “So I’m thinking me, you, Toronto, Elimination Chamber?” Stratton was clearly thrilled, saying, “Are you going to say it’s going to be Tiffy and Trishy time in Toronto?” Stratus confirmed it, and now it seems the two will team up when the Elimination Chamber heads to Toronto.

What did you think of how this all played out, and do you want Stratus to be involved with Flair and Stratton at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!