Watch: WWE’s Roxanne Perez Becomes Hugger Bayley and Causes Huge Change to Vengeance Day

Leave it to WWE’s Roxanne Perez to deliver the ultimate troll job to Bayley, only for it to royally backfire. That’s what happened during tonight’s episode of WWE NXT, which is the final episode before this Saturday’s Vengeance Day, and tonight Perez inadvertently shook up her Title match there in a huge way. It all happened during the match between Bayley and Cora Jade, which was interrupted by Perez coming out in full Bayley Hugger-era gear. That would lead to Ava turning the Triple Threat Title match into a Fatal 4-Way, and you can watch Perez’s recreation of Hugger Bayley in the video below.

During the match, Bayley went up to the top rope, but she was distracted when some familiar music hit the speakers. That’s because it was her music, but not her current music. Instead, it was her old Hugger Bayley entrance music, and that’s when Perez came out in full classic Bayley gear.

Bayley didn’t know what to make of it, but the crowd loved it, and Perez started recreating everything about the entrance, including giving high-fives to the fans around the ring. Bayley would come out and attack Perez, but that would leave Jade an opening, and she took advantage.

Jade would end up capitalizing and pinning Bayley for the biggest win in her NXT career to date, and that’s when NXT General Manager Ava came out to inform everyone that with that win, Jade earned the right to enter the match, turning the battle for the NXT Women’s Championship into a Fatal 4-Way.

Now NXT Women’s Champion Giulia will have her work even more cut out for her, as she will be defending her Championship against Perez, Bayley, and Jade. The odds were already in favor of her losing it with two people to deal with, but with three, it’s going to be even more difficult to retain. That said, if anyone can make it happen, it’s Giulia, so her reign could very well be continuing once Vengeance Day is done.

What did you think of Perez transforming into Bayley? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!