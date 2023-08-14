Only Murders in the Building Showrunner Reveals Hopes for Season 4 and Beyond

Last week, the unlikely podcasting trio of Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam, and Mabel Mora embarked on their third attempt at solving a murder. Only Murders in the Building Season 3 kicked off with two brand new episodes on Hulu, following the mysterious death of Paul Rudd's new character Ben Glenroy. So far, the series has continued to find fresh new ways to explore its murder mystery premise, and those behind the show have no intention of slowing down any time soon.

There haven't been any announcements from Hulu about the future of Only Murders beyond Season 3, but co-creator and showrunner John Hoffman doesn't think the end is in sight quite yet. When asked about the longevity of the show by Screen Rant, Hoffman explained that he wants to keep the show going as long as Hulu continues bringing it back.

"As many as they'll have us for! I really mean it," Hoffman said. "This is one of those shows [where] everyone involved in it is so happy doing it — and I know I speak for the trio and everyone else. When you have lightning in a bottle in this way, and then there's this magnetizing force of incredible talent who say, 'Wow, that looks like fun. I would love to be a part of that.' I hope it gives it a good long life. I think sometimes I do recognize a certain question that comes with this premise. Well, I hope Season 3 points to [how], and I have many other ideas for how to... If anything, my banner over this whole show [is that] when you look at the poster right from Season 1, and you see Steven Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez? It's unexpected. And so that, I think, holds a lot under it that could have it for a long life. Who knows, though? I genuinely don't know."

Only Murders in the Building All-Star Cast

As Hoffman mentioned, it's a lot easier to get people interested in a show when it stars a trio like Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. In Season 3, the cast got an even bigger boost by adding Rudd and screen icon Meryl Streep.

Streep's Loretta is a particularly interesting addition to the story, as she is set up to be a major suspect early on in Season 3, and there have been hints dropped about a complicated relationship with Oliver, her director.

"Loretta is a truly miraculous actress who needs to be in the right part to give the performance she's capable of giving.... I come from the theater and, you know, a process is a process," Hoffman told TVLine recently. "At a table read, I have seen many a brilliant actor really make everyone tremble with nerves. Like, 'What are they doing?' Their process is out of left field – and for Loretta, she needs to find the voice. Some people need a costume, some people need a voice, and what was really important to me is that it puts it on Oliver to defend her. He's the one championing her, and he's not going to walk away from her, and it sparks a romance between them."

