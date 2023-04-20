Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Wraps Filming

Only Murders in the Building just got one step closer to returning to our TV screens. The award-winning Hulu series has been in production on its third season for some time now, with huge names like Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep joining an already stacked cast for the new installment, and fans have been waiting anxiously for new episodes to arrive. We still don't know exactly when Only Murders is coming back this year, but production on the upcoming season has officially wrapped.

On Thursday, Only Murders star and executive producer Selena Gomez took to Instagram to tell fans that Season 3 had completed filming. She shared the news alongside a picture of her and Streep, one of the most decorated screen actors in history.

"We we wrapped season 3 of [Only Murders in the Building]," Gomez wrote in the post. "I'm not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been. It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I'll post more soon. But I'll leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love."

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 concluded with the murder that will be investigated in Season 3. A new character played by Paul Rudd dies on stage during the opening night of a new play, and Season 3 will follow Mabel, Charles, and Oliver as they try to find out what happened.

Who Stars in Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

Gomez will be back for Season 3, along with fellow leads Steve Martin and Martin Short. Rudd and Streep highlight the new additions to the cast. Unfortunately, previous stars Amy Ryan and Nathan Lane aren't taking part in Season 3, despite playing integral roles in the first two seasons.

While speaking to ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak ahead of their new film, Beau Is Afraid, both Ryan and Lane confirmed that they weren't in the upcoming season but that they'd love to return at some point in the future.

Are you excited for Only Murders in the Building Season 3? Let us know in the comments!