Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Trailer Reveals First Look at Meryl Streep

The second season of Hulu's acclaimed mystery series Only Murders in the Building concluded with the surprise that Paul Rudd had joined the star-studded cast for Season 3. Rudd isn't the only A-lister joining Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in the upcoming installment. During production, the cast revealed that screen icon Meryl Streep would be joining the roster as well. Now, thanks to the first teaser for Season 3, we've got our first look at Meryl Streep in Only Murders in the Building.

Sunday afternoon saw Hulu drop the first teaser trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 3, which sets up the mystery that was teased at the end of Season 2, and gives fans their first glimpse at Street in her new role. She'll be playing an actor in a stage production, though very few details have been revealed. You can check out the full teaser trailer below!

It's only fitting that Hulu opted to release the new Only Murders in the Building teaser on Sunday. The footage of Streep in her newest project arrived just hours ahead of the Academy Awards, where Streep is one of the most celebrated performers in history.

When is Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

The new trailer for Only Murders in the Building doesn't offer a release date for the new season, simply saying that new episodes are "coming soon" to Hulu.

After the conclusion of Season 2 last year, executive producer and co-creator John Hoffman teased what's ahead in the third installment.

"I will only tease further to say what's coming is so crazy and delightful. I'm thrilled about where we are in Season 3," Hoffman said. "We're four weeks in now in the writers' room, and I think we're swinging better than ever. It's a great, well-oiled machine and a great room that feels constantly inspired by this cast and New York City and the bit of the theatrics ahead. I am a kid raised in the school of the theater, so leaning into the theatrical, leaning into Oliver's sensibilities, dancing in that territory feels really exciting, and we are not going to be shy about it."

"It's going to feel differently because there's an innate sense around our title, and our characters, and that trio is magic," Hoffman continued. "How to freshen that up and progress them individually but also to pull them back together, and the ways in which they've been out of touch, and the ways in which they have found more conflict, potentially, in the last year that we traverse, there's a lot of great stuff. We reset them a little bit, reset their world, and yet the Arconia is still very present in Season 3. What could have happened in that year? Who could have come into their lives? What do their lives look like now? We have a fresh start because we don't know everyone who could be involved potentially, and we can get to play with that."

Are you looking forward to the third season of Only Murders in the Building? Let us know in the comments!