Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Photo Reveals New Cast Members

Three previously-announced actors will star as themselves in a season that will see the Only Murders team head to Hollywood.

Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis and Eva Longoria as Charles, Oliver and Mabel join Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as Charles, Oliver and Mabel in Only Murders in the Building's upcoming fourth season. ...Wait, what? In fact, a new promotional photo for the fourth season reveals that Levy, Galafianakis, and Longoria are playing themselves, who are in turn playing the roles of our heroes in a movie based on the events of the TV show. With some attention on their podcast, Hollywood has taken an interest -- which is great, because this season, the trio's investigation will lead them to Los Angeles, where they can cross paths with...well...themselves.

It was already known that Levy, Galafianakis, and Longoria had joined the cast, but nobody could have guessed that they would do so "in the roles" of Charles, Oliver and Mabel. The promotional shot shows the trios in the same wardrobe, with each of our heroes standing next to their own doppelganger.

Check out the behind-the-scenes photo of both trios below:

(Photo: Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis and Eva Longoria as Charles, Oliver and Mabel join Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as Charles, Oliver and Mabel in Only Murders in the Building Season Four - Hulu)

The fourth season will pick up where the third season left off, with the gang investigating the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles's stunt double, who died in Savage's apartment in what was either a frame job or an intentional callback to the plot of Gregory McDonald's Fletch.

Here's the series' official synopsis via Hulu: "From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedy murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders In the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

"As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."

You can see the first three seasons of the acclaimed series on Hulu. Season four of Only Murders in the Building premieres on Hulu on August 27, with new episodes weekly.