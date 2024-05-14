Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Gets Teaser and Release Date

Only Murders in the Building is headed back to Hulu for a fourth season and now, not only is there a new teaser for the eagerly anticipated upcoming season, but an official release date as well. On Tuesday, it was announced that the Emmy Award-winning comedy is set to return on August 27th and will debut new episodes each Tuesday, The new teaser also gave fans their best look yet at the upcoming season, which is set to be the "starriest season yet" with a number of guest stars, including Meryl Streep, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Molly Shannon, and more. You can check out the teaser for yourself in the video below.

Here's how Hulu describes Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building: "In season four of Only Murders in the Building, Charles, Oliver & Mabel wrestle with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles' stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, our trio's investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building's courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia's West Tower residents."

Who Stars in Season 4 of Only Murders in The Building?

Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building will have a star-studded cast. That cast includes Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Michael Cyril Creighton as well as special guest stars including Meryl Streep, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy, Richard Kind, Jane Lynch, and more.

Lynch recently teased what to expect in Season 4 despite her character, Sazz, being shot and killed in the final minutes of last year's Season 3 finale and it sounds like we haven't seen the last of Sazz.

"Well, I'm the murder victim, which is not a tease. And so, I have some really great flashbacks," Lynch said, teasing she will "also appear in [the season] another way."

"I don't want to give it away though, but I'm in it a lot," Lynch said. "I'm in five out of 10 episodes, so I'm excited."

Series co-creator James Hoffman previously spoke about the shocking murder of Lynch's Sazz.

"That's one of the reasons why we did it. We hadn't done a beloved [murder victim] before," Hoffman said. "It's always hugely helpful to have a personal connection. It drives you, it creates a lot of feelings, and it ties the trio [in our mystery] in ways that feel completely different. But we also hadn't done the thing where — I don't want to say too much — but there were certain things we hadn't done yet within this setup, and that excited me. It ticked the boxes of the personal, the sad, and of someone surprising, and the audience will feel something. Perhaps they'll hate us!"

"I was a little assured when I proposed this idea to Jane Lynch and she lit up," he continued. "She was like, 'I love it,' because she knows the show, and she knows we spend a lot of time with our victims, and I can't wait to do that [with Sazz]. The character that Jane created is so genius. I want to see and learn more about what her life was like, and what was going on in her life as our trio investigate, but I can't say too much more than that."