Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Adds Zach Galifianakis

The Hangover star Zach Galifianakis has joined the cast of the upcoming, fourth season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. Like all the other big names joining the cast this season, nobody is saying who his character will be, with the only story details being a vague sense that he will be important to the season-long mystery. Galifianakis's new character will be sharing screentime with returning stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Meryl Streep -- plus new castmembers Kumail Nanjiani, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Molly Shannon. Deadline, who announced the casting, didn't clarify whether Galifianakis will be a series regular or a recurring guest star.

The second season will pick up where the first season left off, with the gang investigating the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), who died in Savage's apartment, which puts a pretty big spotlight on Martin's character this season.

In addition to Only Murders in the Building, Galifianakis will star in Thelma the Unicorn this year, and will play the role of Jumba in the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch.

Here's the series' official synopsis via Hulu: "From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedy murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders In the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.



"As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."



Nanjiani, who appeared in Marvel's Eternals, has been one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood since he and his wife Emily V. Gordon made The Big Sick in 2017. The comedy centered on their real-life experiences during Gordon's battle with a life-threatening illness. Nanjiani has also appeared in Stuber (with Dave Bautista), Welcome to Chippendales, and the Dreamworks animated movie Migration.



You can see the first three seasons of the acclaimed series on Hulu.