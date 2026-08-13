Only Murders In The Building Season 6 Confirms a Third Doctor Who for the Cast, Joining

The upcoming sixth season of Hulu’s Emmy-winning comedy series Only Murders In The Building is changing things up in a big way. Best known for the hilarious murder mysteries at its core, all of which have been centered in the Big Apple for five years, the show is picking up its roots and moving across the pond. Season 5’s finale of Only Murders In The Building already confirmed that the show would be leaving New York City behind, instead setting up shop in London for a fresh new take. That change means that series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will have a fresh roster of supporting talent.

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Only Murders In The Building already confirmed some of the stars who will appear in the new batch of episodes, and there will be plenty of familiar faces to spot. Among them are Bridgerton and Derry Girls‘ Nicola Coughlan, Harry Potter star Jim Broadbent, and comedian Richard Ayoade, but there will also be two former Doctor Whos (Doctors Who?) that will appear, with former Doctors David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker confirmed. Now, a third Doctor has emerged, with Hulu confirming that Peter Capaldi has joined the cast.

Only Murders In The Building Adds a Third Doctor Who to Season 6

Only Murders in the Building confirming that Capaldi, aka The Twelfth Doctor, will appear in the series and marks the third version of the character set to appear doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll share the screen with the others. By confirming that all three of these actors, Capaldi, Tennant, and Whittaker, will join the cast, though, they could very well see newcomers watch the series on the off chance that any combination of the three might be in the same scenes together.

Season 6 is shaping up to be a real WHOdunit! Peter Capaldi joins the cast of #OMITB. pic.twitter.com/3D1wepAWpA — Only Murders in the Building 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) August 13, 2026

Though there have been plenty of times before in the history of Doctor Who that various regenerations of the character have been on screen at the same time, Peter Capaldi, David Tennant, and Jodie Whittaker’s versions never actually met on screen. Though it’s worth noting that, thanks to the timey-wimey regeneration of the character’s history, Capaldi’s character became Whittaker’s…who became Tennant’s (for the second time).

Given that filming on the new season is underway, it’s perhaps a long shot to hope that other Doctor Who actors will appear, such as Matt Smith, Ncuti Gatwa, and Christopher Eccleston, but fans can no doubt hope.

The use of all three of these former Doctor Who actors in the series also begs the question: Assuming that Only Murders in the Building even references the series at all, who played the characters in the context of the series? It’s the kind of mind-breaking question that only Doctor Who can conjure.

Only Murders in the Building has also already confirmed who the investigation will center around, with the Season 5 finale hinting at Tina Fey’s Cinda Canning being murdered and forcing the plot forward. What remains to be seen, though, is how much longer the show will continue. Though no word has been said on if this will be the final season, or if an ending is even being plotted, it’s something that fans of any show that reaches this many seasons begin to wonder.