5 Sci-fi Characters That Would Crossover Perfectly With Doctor Who

In the decades since it first debuted on the small screen, Doctor Who has grown to become one of the most beloved and successful sci-fi series of all time. The iconic British sci-fi show helped pioneer the genre throughout its several decades on the small screen and is often considered a sci-fi show that changed the world as a result. Its sprawling sci-fi story encompasses many different characters and ideas, and as such, it has also dabbled in several other genres and types of sci-fi. This actually makes it one of the most compatible sci-fi shows of all time when it comes to potential crossovers.

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The history of the sci-fi genre has seen many great shows deliver equally great characters. The idea that some of these sci-fi characters could cross over to appear in Doctor Who actually makes a great deal of sense, considering some of the stories the show has so far explored. Should the following characters ever find themselves face to face with the Doctor, they could actually prove an excellent addition to the show’s long and impressive sci-fi history.

5) Data (Star Trek)

Often considered one of the best Star Trek characters of all time, Data is the franchise’s most obvious compatible character for a Doctor Who crossover. Primarily appearing as a main character in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Data has since become a Star Trek staple, making several other appearances in movies and TV shows within the franchise. As an android living among the humans of the Federation, Data’s stories are often driven by his interest in understanding and assimilating into human society.

This is precisely what makes Data such a great contender for a theoretical Doctor Who crossover. Data’s interest in understanding the needs and drives of organic life forms could mesh perfectly with a space-based Doctor Who story, with the android supporting the Time Lord in one of his far-flung adventures. The comedic potential of Data, as well as his sci-fi nature, make him a perfect choice for any prospective Doctor Who crossover, especially as it would combine two of the biggest sci-fi franchises of all time.

4) Fox Mulder & Dana Scully (The X-Files)

The X-Files is one of the most iconic sci-fi shows ever created, and is a hugely influential series not just within the genre but in all of modern television. Its central characters, agents Mulder and Scully, would also make perfect characters for a sci-fi crossover with Doctor Who. As the majority of The X-Files‘ stories center on the pair finding and contending with alien life and supernatural phenomena, it’s easy to see how this could make sense.

There have been several occasions on which the Doctor has worked with or encountered special agents in a similar vein to Mulder and Scully, which give a clear indication of how a crossover could work. The Doctor teaming up with government forces to combat an alien threat is a pretty common theme for Doctor Who, so some added X-Files flair would work well. The hypothetical crossover would combine one of the greatest American sci-fi shows with the genre’s best British series, making it a perfect marriage of two of sci-fi all-time greats.

3) Colonel Samantha Carter (Stargate)

There are many great characters in the Stargate franchise, and they’re often some of the most overlooked and underrated sci-fi characters in the genre. Colonel Sam Carter is one of the few characters to have appeared in every major Stargate TV series, making her one of its most important and versatile characters. An astrophysicist with considerable military experience, it’s easy to see why Sam Carter is such a good fit for a potential sci-fi crossover with Doctor Who.

While the tone of the Stargate franchise and the tone of Doctor Who might seem to be at odds, that could actually work in a crossover’s favor. Exploring the Doctor’s more pacifistic approach to facing alien threats would create some conflict and tension between Stargate‘s more military ideas. A crossover that showed Sam Carter travelling alongside the Doctor could capitalize on that juxtaposition to better explore and develop both characters in a way that perfectly combines the strengths of each franchise.

2) Marty McFly (Back to the Future)

There are very few sci-fi stories as iconic as Back to the Future. Marty McFly is almost as iconic as the movies themselves, with his time-travelling exploits making him one of the most recognizable and beloved sci-fi movie characters of all time. A crossover between Back to the Future and Doctor Who that places Marty alongside the Doctor would not just work, but it would actually be a subtly perfect blend of an iconic sci-fi movie with an iconic sci-fi TV show.

Marty’s inquisitive nature could see him challenge some of the things that don’t make sense about Doctor Who, with the Doctor’s own energetic enthusiasm perfectly matching that of the Back to the Future protagonist. The pair of experienced time travellers would work incredibly well together, with Marty slotting perfectly into the role of the Doctor’s companion. What’s even better is that Marty is already accustomed to travelling with a “Doc”, making him a uniquely perfect fit.

When it comes to cult classic sci-fi TV shows, there is perhaps no series as beloved as the criminally short-lived Firefly. Its story of space-faring smugglers living on the fringes of the futuristic frontier proved hugely popular, and endures even decades after its original run and premature cancellation. None of its characters would be better suited to a Doctor Who crossover than Captain Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds, the leader of the Serenity‘s crew and a bitter veteran of the Unification War.

There are many subtle yet undeniable parallels betwen Malcolm Reynolds and the Doctor. The Western flavor of Firefly‘s sci-fi story could prove a great setting for a Doctor Who story, and Reynolds would be an excellent ally for the Doctor, perhaps facing the horrifying threat of the cannibalistic Reavers. A crossover that introduced the two characters wouldn’t just work in a conceptual sense, but would also bring two of the most dedicated fandoms together in a potentially exceptional story.