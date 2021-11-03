Orphan Black: The Next Chapter: Cosima and Delphine Reunite in Behind-the-Scenes Clip (Exclusive)

After wrapping up its run on BBC America in 2017, the story of Orphan Black is continuing in the audio series Orphan Black: The Next Chapter. The audio drama, which is produced by the audio entertainment company Realm, recounts the further adventures of the Leda clones and those in their orbit, with narration from some of the series’ original cast. While Season 1 of The Next Chapter was narrated in its entirely by franchise star Tatiana Maslany, Season 2 has brought some other familiar voices — and we have an exclusive look at a highly-anticipated reunion between them. Realm has provided ComicBook.com with a behind-the-scenes clip from the recent Season 2 premiere of The Next Chapter, which showcases a recording session between Maslany as Cosima and Evelyne Brochu as Delphine.

Picking up eight months after season one left off, season two of Orphan Black: The Next Chapter explores the continuing fallout of the clones being outed to the world: the ways in which different clones cope with their exposure-or fail to; how loneliness is not easily overcome, even among hundreds of genetic identicals; and the power of family-chosen and unchosen-to rally not only against those who mean them harm, but also in support of one another. Plus, there are new developments for Cosima and Delphine; new drama for Alison and Donnie; new purpose for Sarah; a return to action for Helena; unexpected turns for Rachel; trouble for Charlotte; new misadventures for Felix; the return of clone CIA agent Vivi Valdez, and the introduction of several prominent new clones.

In the podcast series, Maslany, who portrays all adult clones including Sarah Manning, Cosima Niehaus, Alison Hendrix, Helena, Rachel Duncan, and Vivi Valdez, is joined by Kristian Bruun as Donnie Hendrix, as well as Brochu as Delphine Cormier and Jordan Gavaris as Felix Dawkins.

“It’s awesome,” Maslany told ComicBook.com last year about the enduring support of Clone Club. “It’s such an incredibly rewarding thing, to know that people still connect to it and that it meant something to people. So many of our fans are still actively making fanart, or writing about the show, or writing about the science of the show, making videos, and cosplaying as the characters. It’s just so wild to see that impact. It’s really rewarding, because it’s so infrequent that that kind of thing happens.”

