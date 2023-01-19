Outlander to End With Season 8, Prequel Details Announced

STARZ has confirmed today that the fan-favorite original series Outlander has been renewed for a Season 8, though this news is bittersweet, as the upcoming season is also set to be its last. Luckily, this doesn't mean that fans will have to say goodbye to the time-traveling romance forever, as the long-rumored prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be moving forward. The prequel series is set to focus on the parents of Sam Heughan's Jamie Fraser and will see the return of many Outlander creatives. Stay tuned for details on Outlander Season 8 and Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

"Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain," Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer, shared in a statement. "The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser's marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire's TV story may be coming to an end with Season 8, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the Outlander universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans."

Season 8 of Outlander will consist of 10 episodes, as opposed to Season 7's 16 episodes. Season 7 is currently filming and is expected to debut on STARZ this summer.

"For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we're pleased to bring Claire and Jamie's epic love story to a proper conclusion," Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming for STARZ, added. "But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We're thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril, and Ronald and can't wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next."

Per press release, "Outlander showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts is signed on to write Outlander: Blood of My Blood and will also serve as showrunner and executive producer of the prequel series. In addition to Roberts, Ronald D. Moore will also executive produce the prequel along with Maril Davis. Moore and Davis developed Outlander for television, under their production banner Tall Ship Productions. Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce, and Diana Gabaldon will serve as a consulting producer. Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be produced by Sony Pictures Television. STARZ's Executive Vice President, Original Programming, Karen Bailey, will oversee the prequel on behalf of STARZ."

Stay tuned for details on Outlander and Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Are you looking forward to the final season and prequel? Let us know in the comments!