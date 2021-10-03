Owen Wilson Returns for Cars 4 in NSFW Saturday Night Live Sketch

Owen Wilson made his hosting debut on Saturday’s season premiere of Saturday Night Live, and finally gave fans of his Cars franchise a sneak peek of what an R-rated movie in that world may look like. Throughout the entirety of the sketch, Wilson found himself in a sound booth taking direction from characters played by Mikey Day and Punkie Johnson. Wison would read through the script, which appeared innocuous enough at first until, of course, the proverbial crap hit the fan.

What followed next included plenty of sexually charged innuendos and other adult-oriented jokes that would never see the light of day within a Pixar film. While Wilson was initially apprehensive of recording the lines as his beloved Lightning McQueen, a contract thrown in front of his face quickly persuaded him otherwise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Watch the sketch for yourself below.

There’s been no word on if Pixar would be wanting to pursue a fourth film in the Cars franchise. Larry the Cable Guy, the voice actor behind Mater, said as recently as last April that he’d love to return to voice the character.

“Well, I’ll tell you what I don’t know, but if you hear, let me know and I’ll call Owen,” Larry told Pop Culture when asked about a potential Cars 4. “Because that’s what we’re trying to figure out. You know what, I don’t know. That was a fun thing to do. Obviously it’s one of the only Pixar movies [that’s] got its own theme park. I just feel that they probably know that they’ve got this Disney thing up and going. You would think if you put in a billion-dollar theme park, you probably got to keep putting fuel in the tank. You would think. So I don’t know.”

Through three movies, the Cars franchise has grossed $1.4 billion at the box office.

“And if they do do it, then we’ll do another one and I’ll be happy with that,” he added. “It was a part of my career that is really awesome ’cause I have kids. When I’m out of here and my kids are old, they can always hear [their dad’s] voice on some kind of a little cartoon. I mean it’s just a really neat thing, and I’m just very blessed and thankful that they asked me to do it.”