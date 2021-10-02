Loki Star Owen Wilson Wants to Slap Bellies in New Promo for Saturday Night Live Premiere

Saturday Night Live is coming back tomorrow night with most of last season’s cast set to return. The 47th season will kick off with host Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves. In classic SNL fashion, the two stars filmed some promos alongside long-time SNL cast member, Kenan Thompson. The three look like they’re having some fun, and it leads to Thompson suggesting Musgraves play some music on their bellies.

In a series of promos, Wilson and Musgraves discuss being from Texas, barbeque, and more. You can check out the clips below:

The new season of SNL will feature the return of Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, Michael Che, and Kenan Thompson. According to a new report from Variety, SNL creator Lorne Michaels is allowing veteran players to dedicate more time to non-SNL projects. In years passed, Michaels insisted the live sketch show be the primary career focus of comedians under contract. That will likely mean more stage time for Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, and Melissa Villasenor. Also joining the repertory cast this year are Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman, who spent time on the show as featured players the past two seasons.

As for Wilson, the actor has had a long and successful career in Hollywood, but these days he’s known for playing Mobius M. Mobius on Disney+’s Marvel series, Loki. Throughout the show’s press tour, it was said by many folks involved with the show that Wilson wasn’t much of a Marvel fan before joining the series. However, during a recent chat with Esquire, Wilson set the record straight about his Marvel feelings and admitted the one character he actually does have some issues with is from the world of DC.

“They asked me a lot about— ‘It sounds like you had to be convinced to do this.’ I don’t know where they’re getting that. That isn’t true. The director just called me and told me the idea, and I wanted to work on it. But somehow what seems to be in their press notes, maybe, is that I know zero about the MCU. I don’t know a ton about it, but I know …. Actually, yeah, I probably don’t know that much about it. I kind of know about Iron Man. I’ve seen Aquaman. He’s swimming in jeans. No one can swim in jeans! That was my argument with the kids about Aquaman.”

Saturday Night Live‘s new season premieres on October 2nd.