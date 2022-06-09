Paper Girls Series Confirmed for July Premiere on Prime Video

Years after its smash Image Comics debut, Paper Girls is finally headed to television, with a live-action series headed to Prime Video. The adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's comic series has already charmed fans with its initial casting announcements and first teaser trailer — and now a new look at the show has arrived. On Thursday, Legendary Television and Amazon Studios revealed (via Entertainment Weekly) a set of first look photos for Paper Girls, which preview the live-action versions of Mac Coyle (Soia Rosinsky), Tiffany Quilkin (Camryn Jones), KJ Brandman (Fina Strazza), and Erin Tieng (Riley Lai Nelet), as well as Ali Wong as the adult version of Erin.

Paper Girls follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate. Paper Girls is being developed by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, the studio where Vaughan already has an overall deal.

"I think sometimes people read a comic and are like, 'oh this is just storyboards, let's just shoot this.' But comics are its own unique medium, and television can do things that we can't," Vaughan explained to Entertainment Weekly. "Like with needle drops – just the addition of music adds an incredible layer to this that we didn't have access to. These young performers are some of the best younger actors I've ever seen. This show really takes such advantage of the medium. If you've never heard of Paper Girls, if you're not familiar with this comic, then the show is still 100 percent accessible and I think you will love it. But if you're a hardcore fan of the comic, it's still going to be extremely surprising to you. With our blessing, they go to some places that we never could as a comic and there are new characters, there are new threats."

Paper Girls will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, July 29th.