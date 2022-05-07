Paper Girls First Look Released By Prime Video

✖

Back in 2020, it was announced that Amazon's Prime Video would officially be adapting Paper Girls, the Image Comics series by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. The year before, Amazon had already agreed to develop a live-action TV series with Vaughan and Chiang acting as executive producers on the project. Last year, the series hit a snag when it was announced that Stephany Folsom would no longer serve as co-showrunner on the series. Christopher C. Rogers became the sole showrunner on the project, and Amazon just released a long-awaited first look at the show.

"Saving the world means getting along first. #PaperGirls comes soon to @PrimeVideo," the official Paper Girls account tweeted today. You can check out the teaser below:

Saving the world means getting along first. #PaperGirls comes soon to @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/BiXPxC8BiT — Paper Girls on Prime (@PaperGirlsPV) May 7, 2022

Paper Girls tells the story of a group of girls who work a paper delivery route in 1988, and are eventually caught in the middle of a conflict between time-travelers. The young women enter a journey through time and self-discovery as they attempt to save the world. The first issue of Paper Girls was released in October 2015, running through its 30th and final issue in July 2019. The show has cast Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, and Fina Strazza as the eponymous group. Ali Wong has also been cast in a major role in the series.

"As huge fans of what Brian and Cliff created in Paper Girls, we couldn't be more excited by the opportunity to bring this incredible adventure to life," Rogers and company said in a statement back when the show was announced. "This is a story with so much heart, and so many unique colors and dimensions — our sincere hope is not only to do justice to the source material but to make Paper Girls unlike anything else currently on TV."

"We love bringing Paper Girls to our global Amazon Prime Video audience as an original series. Brian's beloved, widely acclaimed and multiple Eisner Award-winning story delivers a gripping concept grounded by compelling characters," Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios, said. "We have a great partnership with Legendary and Plan B, and the perfect creative team of Stephany, Christopher, and Christopher, to bring Brian and Cliff's graphic novels to life."

Paper Girls does not yet have an official release date, but it's expected to debut on Prime Video this year.