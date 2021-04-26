Amazon's Paper Girls TV Series Casts Its Leads

✖

Image Comics' smash hit Paper Girls is officially headed into live-action, with a television adaptation of the series greenlit by Amazon Studios last year. After months of essentially no updates surrounding the series, we finally know who will be playing its four main roles. On Monday, it was announced that Sofia Rosinsky (Fast Layne), Camryn Jones (Cherish the Day), Riley Lai Nelet (Altered Carbon), and Fina Strazza (A Christmas Melody) have been cast in the lead roles of Paper Girls. The report also reveals that the series is aiming to begin filming in Chicago later this year.

Based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's comic series of the same name, Paper Girls follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate.

Rosinsky plays Mac Coyle. A working-class Catholic girl, Mac is the first paper boy in Stony Stream who isn’t a boy. Mac inherited the paper route from her older brother, someone for whom she has undying loyalty and love… which might be the wrong place to put it. Mac’s toughness however is no act, she has a sharp tongue and quicker fists. Like most bullies however, Mac is perhaps masking a deep well of insecurity. Usually a loner by choice, events conspire to cast Mac as the unlikely leader of our Paper Girls on Hell Day 1988.

Jones portrays Tiffany Quilkin. The only child of success-oriented, mixed race parents, Tiffany has big plans for her future and no intention of seeing them derailed. While she is at times willing to improve on the truth when in a tight spot, there is no denying that Tiffany is crazy smart. She boasts an encyclopedic knowledge of pop culture, a love of gadgets and technology. She has been delivering papers for a little over a year.

Nelet is Erin Tieng. A dutiful daughter, sister, and yes, newly-minted newspaper employee, Erin often feels caught between worlds. On the one hand, she’s a dual-language immigrant with deep Chinese roots, on the other, she’s an All-American kid on the verge of her teenage years who desperately wants the TV-perfect life she often sees depicted in the Western culture all around her.

Strazza plays KJ Brandman. KJ is one of the only Jewish girls in Stony Stream and comes from the wealthiest family in town, two things nobody will let her forget. It is perhaps only when playing field hockey that she feels truly seen – an image that conflicts starkly with her mother’s desires for her. KJ is guarded, sensitive and underneath her veneer, emotionally roiling. She doesn’t need the paper-delivery job, but it makes her feel free.

Paper Girls is being developed by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, the studio where Vaughan already has an overall deal. Plan B's Stephanie Folsom will act as co-showrunner alongside Halt and Catch Fire creators Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers.

"As huge fans of what Brian and Cliff created in Paper Girls, we couldn’t be more excited by the opportunity to bring this incredible adventure to life,” said Folsom, Cantwell, and Rogers when the series was first announced. “This is a story with so much heart, and so many unique colors and dimensions — our sincere hope is not only to do justice to the source material, but to make Paper Girls unlike anything else currently on TV."

What do you think of the leads for Amazon's Paper Girls? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline