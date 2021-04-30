Paper Girls Casting Missy Tieng for Amazon Series Right Before Filming Starts

✖

After earning bonafide hits with The Boys and Invincible, Amazon Prime is lining up its latest comic adaptation in the form of Paper Girls. The live-action series, which is based on the smash Image Comics title of the same name, recently announced its first major casting updates, with Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, and Fina Strazza officially playing the series' four main roles. According to a new report from Murphy's Multiverse, the series is currently casting another major role — and its production is expected to begin soon. Ahead of production, which will reportedly be filming in Chicago from May 17th to June 24th, Paper Girls is reportedly actively casting for the role of Missy Tieng, the younger sister of Erin Tieng (Nelet) who plays a major role in the series' events.

For Missy, the role is apparently searching for a Chinese-American girl between the age of nine to eleven. She is reportedly expected to appear in both the first and fourth episodes of the season. As those who are familiar with the world of Paper Girls know, Missy goes on to have a larger role in the series as it goes along, particularly as the possible futures and alternate timelines begin to reveal themselves. In one, Erin meets an adult version of herself and Missy, with the latter growing up to be a helicopter pilot.

Based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's comic series of the same name, Paper Girls follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate.

Paper Girls is being developed by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, the studio where Vaughan already has an overall deal. Plan B's Stephanie Folsom will act as executive producers alongside Halt and Catch Fire creators Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers.

"As huge fans of what Brian and Cliff created in Paper Girls, we couldn’t be more excited by the opportunity to bring this incredible adventure to life,” said Folsom, Cantwell, and Rogers when the series was first announced. “This is a story with so much heart, and so many unique colors and dimensions — our sincere hope is not only to do justice to the source material, but to make Paper Girls unlike anything else currently on TV."

