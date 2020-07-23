Paper Girls TV Series Given Green Light at Amazon

It's official: Paper Girls is finally making its way to TV. Amazon had already agreed to develop a live-action TV series based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's Image Comics series of the same name, but now the studio is going all-in on the project. On Thursday, Amazon television studios announced that it has given Paper Girls the green light for a series, which will be directly based on the comics. Vaughan and Chiang will act as executive producers on the project.

Paper Girls is being developed by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, the studio where Vaughan already has an overall deal. Plan B's Stephanie Folsom will act as co-showrunner alongside Halt and Catch Fire creators Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers.

The series tells the story of a group of girls who work a paper delivery route in 1988, and are eventually caught in the middle of a conflict between time-travelers. The young women enter a journey through time and self-discovery as they attempt to save the world. The first issue of Paper Girls was released in October 2015, running through its 30th and final issue in July 2019.

"As huge fans of what Brian and Cliff created in Paper Girls, we couldn’t be more excited by the opportunity to bring this incredible adventure to life,” said Folsom, Cantwell, and Rogers. “This is a story with so much heart, and so many unique colors and dimensions — our sincere hope is not only to do justice to the source material, but to make Paper Girls unlike anything else currently on TV."

"We love bringing Paper Girls to our global Amazon Prime Video audience as an original series. Brian’s beloved, widely acclaimed and multiple Eisner Award-winning story delivers a gripping concept grounded by compelling characters,” said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios. "We have a great partnership with Legendary and Plan B, and the perfect creative team of Stephany, Christopher, and Christopher, to bring Brian and Cliff’s graphic novels to life."

Paper Girls is the third Vaughan comic series to get a TV adaptation, following Runaways and Y: The Last Man.

Are you looking forward to the Paper Girls TV series? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.