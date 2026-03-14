Paramount+ Just Debuted a Spinoff of One of the Biggest Shows of the Last Decade

The past 10 years have been great for TV. From Stranger Things to Game of Thrones, Atlanta to Better Call Saul, there’s been no shortage of culturally defining shows that have become global phenomena and scored big ratings, and one of the best is back in a big way. More than a year after one of the biggest TV shows of the past decade wrapped its record-breaking five-season run, Paramount+ just debuted its highly anticipated spinoff.

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There’s no denying the absolute powerhouse of a TV show that Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone was. The series, starring Kevin Costner as rancher John Dutton, dominated TV ratings and viewership, with other series set in its universe proving just as successful. Now, Paramount+ subscribers can jump back into the world with the new Yellowstone spinoff series The Madison. The first three episodes of the neo-Western series led by Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell debuted on the platform on March 14th, with the final three episodes scheduled to release on March 21st.

Taylor Sheridan’s The Madison Is a More Emotional and Intimate Yellowstone Counterpart

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The Madison is without a doubt a great viewing option for fans of the original series or any of the spinoffs that have followed. It’s written by Sheridan with direction from Yellowstone Season 5 director Christina Alexandra Voros and features a familiar gritty, Montana-based family drama. But if you’re looking for the high-stakes, violent action of Yellowstone, you won’t find it in The Madison. While the series is part of the Yellowstone universe, it is described as Sheridan’s “most intimate work to date.” The series is not a direct prequel or sequel to the Dutton story but a standalone story set in the modern day with a more intimate, character-driven focus.

The Madison centers around the Clyburn family, who move from New York to the Montana wilderness following a tragedy that shattered the family. The series is a deep exploration of grief and the ties that bind families together, delivering a similar intense and emotional tone to Yellowstone but a more intimate, reflective, character-driven story of transformation. It’s unclear how The Madison will hold up in terms of overall critic and audience reception compared to Yellowstone, but Men’s Journal said the series “hits harder than a lot of Sheridan shows to date” and teased that “the first episode is shocking, and you’ll want to avoid spoilers until you’ve watched.”

Will There Be a The Madison Season 2?

The story of the Clyburns won’t end with Season 1. Months before the show premiered, Paramount+ in August 2025 renewed The Madison for a second season, guaranteeing a future for the new show. Filming has already taken place for Season 2, but it’s unclear when The Madison’s sophomore run will premiere.

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