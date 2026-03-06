5 Epic TV Show Revivals Coming In the Next Two Years (& #1 Will Be Unmissable)

Modern television relies heavily on established intellectual property to mitigate the financial risks associated with launching new programming. Network executives and streaming platforms continually mine their back catalogs, leading to a saturation of spinoffs, revivals, and reboots. This strategy yields starkly contrasting results depending on the creative execution. Audiences frequently reject productions that misunderstand the core appeal of their source material, evidenced by the swift cancellations of the Gossip Girl and Saved by the Bell revivals. On the other hand, Disney+ achieved unprecedented critical acclaim with X-Men ’97, proving that a revival can improve upon the narrative depth of its predecessor while respecting its legacy. Similarly, Showtime broke network viewership records with Dexter: New Blood, demonstrating that returning creators can successfully rectify past narrative missteps and deliver the story viewers initially demanded.

The commercial viability of legacy projects guarantees an influx of returning properties across major streaming platforms over the next two years. Major studios are currently allocating significant production budgets to resurrect foundational science fiction epics, procedural dramas, and generational sitcoms. These upcoming productions feature a compelling mixture of original cast members returning to their defining roles and new showrunners stepping in to steer established canon into uncharted territories.

5) White Collar: Renaissance

Image courtesy of USA Network

The original run of White Collar captivated audiences by blending sophisticated heist mechanics with the intricate interpersonal dynamic between a charming con artist and a rigid federal agent. Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer) and Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) anchored the procedural format through their evolving mutual respect, elevating the series above standard crime-of-the-week television. The franchise will soon return to this lucrative formula with White Collar: Renaissance, a sequel series spearheaded by original creator Jeff Eastin.

White Collar: Renaissance picks up years after Neal faked his death in Paris, pulling the impeccably dressed criminal back into the orbit of his former handlers. Both Bomer and DeKay are confirmed to reprise their roles, ensuring the foundational chemistry of the property remains intact. Furthermore, Eastin has structured the narrative to respectfully address the real-world passing of Willie Garson, whose portrayal of the paranoid sidekick Mozzie was integral to the show’s identity.

4) Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair

Image courtesy of Hulu

The single-camera chaos of Malcolm in the Middle revolutionized the family sitcom genre by abandoning the sanitized domesticity of the 1990s in favor of working-class anxiety. The series thrived on the sheer unpredictable energy of its central family, utilizing cutaway gags and direct-to-camera monologues to articulate the frustrations of adolescence. Hulu and Disney+ will revive this manic household on April 10, 2026, with the premiere of the four-part miniseries Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.

Original creator Linwood Boomer returns to orchestrate the disaster, bringing back Frankie Muniz as the titular Malcolm alongside Bryan Cranston as the perpetually overwhelmed patriarch Hal and Jane Kaczmarek as the formidable Lois. The narrative centers on Hal and Lois demanding the presence of their estranged children for a chaotic fortieth wedding anniversary party. This premise forces an adult Malcolm to drag his own daughter into the toxic environment he spent a decade avoiding.

3) The X-Files

Image Courtesy of Fox

The X-Files fundamentally altered the trajectory of serialized television by weaving a complex web of institutional paranoia through episodic paranormal investigations. Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) established the definitive template for the skeptical-and-believer partnership, grounding terrifying extraterrestrial encounters in rigorous scientific methodology.

The franchise is currently undergoing a massive reboot at Hulu under the creative direction of filmmaker Ryan Coogler. Bypassing a direct continuation of the divisive 2016 revival, Coogler has secured a pilot order for a completely fresh interpretation of the iconic property. The new narrative focuses on a long-shuttered division devoted to unexplained phenomena, anchored by two vastly different FBI agents. Danielle Deadwyler is officially cast as one of these new investigative leads, bringing an immense level of prestige acting to the procedural format. Original The X-Files creator Chris Carter has given his blessing to this diverse reimagining, specifically praising Coogler’s intention to return the series to its roots while addressing the decentralized nature of modern conspiracy theories.

2) Stargate

Image courtesy of SyFy

The massive cinematic scale of the 1994 film Stargate quickly birthed an interconnected television empire that dominated science fiction for over fifteen years. The franchise built a fiercely dedicated fanbase by expanding its central premise—a network of ancient portals allowing instantaneous interstellar travel—into character-driven military odysseys across multiple spin-offs. Amazon MGM Studios is officially resurrecting the dormant property, greenlighting a brand-new Stargate series intended to serve as a foundational pillar for Prime Video’s global streaming strategy.

Martin Gero, a veteran executive producer from the acclaimed Stargate Atlantis era, serves as the showrunner for this ambitious endeavor. The writers’ room has already convened to break the narrative structure, with principal photography slated to utilize London as a primary production hub. This massive financial investment from Amazon indicates a desire to elevate the visual effects and world-building of Stargate to compete directly with modern genre behemoths.

1) Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale

Image Courtesy of The WB

Buffy the Vampire Slayer pioneered the modern supernatural teen drama, utilizing literal demons as visceral metaphors for the psychological horrors of coming of age. The show also revolutionized action choreography on television and established a dense mythology centered around a chosen warrior fighting the forces of darkness. Hulu is preparing to reopen the Hellmouth in late 2026 with Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale, an ambitious continuation directed and executive-produced by Academy Award-winner Chloé Zhao.

After decades of refusing reboot offers, Sarah Michelle Gellar is officially returning to the franchise as Buffy Summers. Instead of taking the central protagonist role, Gellar will function as a battle-hardened mentor to a newly activated Slayer named Nova, portrayed by Ryan Kiera Armstrong. Set decades after the destruction of the original town, the narrative explores a rebuilt society where the supernatural threats have evolved alongside the technology. This passing-of-the-torch format allows the production to honor the monumental legacy of the original Scooby Gang while introducing a completely new generation of slayers to a modernized combat arena.

