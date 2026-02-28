Everything Coming to Paramount+ in March 2026

We’ve come to the end of February and while whether that means spring is on the way is anyone’s guess, one thing we can count on is that March will bring new content on streaming services. We’ve already seen what Peacock, Hulu, and others are offering subscribers next month and now we have Paramount+’s list as well and while March is a huge month for sports on the platform, don’t count television and movies out just yet.
Videos by ComicBook.com
March starts out strong with a long list of movies being added for the month and March will be especially good if you’re a horror fan. Eight Friday the 13th movies arrive on March 1st. Looking for something a little more family friendly? Spy Kids, Spy Kids 2, and Spy Kids 3-D are early additions as well. On the television side of things, Fans of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe have a lot to look forward to with the premiere of Marshals on March 1st on both Paramount+ and CBS as well as Yellowstone spinoff series The Madison coming to the platform on March 14th. Want to see what else Paramount+ has in store for subscribers in March? Read on for the complete lineup!
March 1st
Marshals** (new CBS series)
Tracker Season 3** (mid-season premiere)
Watson Season 2** (mid-season premiere)
3 Days to Kill
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
A Bad Moms Christmas*
A Mighty Heart
Along Came A Spider
Assassination Nation
Beautiful Girls
Below
Beneath
Blood Diamond
Book Club
Case 39
Chinatown
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Congo
Crawl
Cursed
Downhill Racer
Downsizing
Evolution
Eye for An Eye
Flirting with Disaster
Florence Foster Jenkins
Frank Miller’s Sin City
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th Part II
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Georgetown
Good Will Hunting
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Ida Red
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Lift
Like a Boss
Mommie Dearest
Muriel’s Wedding
Nobody’s Fool
Nocturnal Animals
Pet Sematary (1989)
Pet Sematary (2019)
Pet Sematary II (1992)
Rocketman
Spencer
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Steel Magnolias
Supercop
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fighting Temptations
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Gift
The Good Liar (2019)
The Indian In The Cupboard
The Intervention
The Kite Runner
The Ledge
The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio
The Queen (2006)
The Ruins
The Stand In
The Time Machine
Things We Lost In The Fire
Timeline
Warrior
Welcome to Sarajevo
What If
White House Down
Whitney
Young Sherlock Holmes
March 3rd
NCIS** (mid-season premiere)
NCIS: Origins** (mid-season premiere)
NCIS: Sydney** (mid-season premiere)
March 4th
School Spirits | Season 3 Finale
America’s Culinary Cup** (new CBS series)
PAW Patrol: Rescue Wheels (new special)
March 6th
The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control | Paramount+ Original Film (U.S. & Canada premiere): Ahead of International Women’s Day (March 8), the breakout documentary The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control celebrates powerful storytelling about women by women. The bold and boundary-pushing film examines the cultural, scientific, and political battle behind the first United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada-approved treatment for women’s sexual desire.
March 8th
Rebel in the Rye*
March 11th
The Loud House Season 8 (new season, Nickelodeon)
March 12th
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy | Season 1 Finale
March 14th
The Madison | Paramount+ Original Series : From Oscar® nominee Taylor Sheridan, THE MADISON is a profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation, starring Oscar® nominee Michelle Pfeiffer and Golden Globe® Award nominee Kurt Russell. The six-episode first season is Sheridan’s most intimate work to date, unfolding across two distinct worlds – the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan – as it examines the ties that bind families together.
March 18th
Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 9)
The Challenge (Season 41)
March 19th
Canada Shore | Season 1 Finale
March 25th
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 8)
March 27th
Dreaming Whilst Black* | Season 2 Finale
March 31st
FBI True Season 8 | Paramount+ Original Docuseries: FBI True goes behind-the-scenes with real agents telling true stories of their most dangerous and infamous cases.
What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!