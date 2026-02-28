Everything Coming to Paramount+ in March 2026

We’ve come to the end of February and while whether that means spring is on the way is anyone’s guess, one thing we can count on is that March will bring new content on streaming services. We’ve already seen what Peacock, Hulu, and others are offering subscribers next month and now we have Paramount+’s list as well and while March is a huge month for sports on the platform, don’t count television and movies out just yet.

March starts out strong with a long list of movies being added for the month and March will be especially good if you’re a horror fan. Eight Friday the 13th movies arrive on March 1st. Looking for something a little more family friendly? Spy Kids, Spy Kids 2, and Spy Kids 3-D are early additions as well. On the television side of things, Fans of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe have a lot to look forward to with the premiere of Marshals on March 1st on both Paramount+ and CBS as well as Yellowstone spinoff series The Madison coming to the platform on March 14th. Want to see what else Paramount+ has in store for subscribers in March? Read on for the complete lineup!

March 1st

Marshals** (new CBS series)

Tracker Season 3** (mid-season premiere)

Watson Season 2** (mid-season premiere)

3 Days to Kill

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

A Bad Moms Christmas*

A Mighty Heart

Along Came A Spider

Assassination Nation

Beautiful Girls

Below

Beneath

Blood Diamond

Book Club

Case 39

Chinatown

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Congo

Crawl

Cursed

Downhill Racer

Downsizing

Evolution

Eye for An Eye

Flirting with Disaster

Florence Foster Jenkins

Frank Miller’s Sin City

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th Part II

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Georgetown

Good Will Hunting

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Ida Red

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lift

Like a Boss

Mommie Dearest

Muriel’s Wedding

Nobody’s Fool

Nocturnal Animals

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary (2019)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

Rocketman

Spencer

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Steel Magnolias

Supercop

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fighting Temptations

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Gift

The Good Liar (2019)

The Indian In The Cupboard

The Intervention

The Kite Runner

The Ledge

The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio

The Queen (2006)

The Ruins

The Stand In

The Time Machine

Things We Lost In The Fire

Timeline

Warrior

Welcome to Sarajevo

What If

White House Down

Whitney

Young Sherlock Holmes

March 3rd

NCIS** (mid-season premiere)

NCIS: Origins** (mid-season premiere)

NCIS: Sydney** (mid-season premiere)

March 4th

School Spirits | Season 3 Finale

America’s Culinary Cup** (new CBS series)

PAW Patrol: Rescue Wheels (new special)

March 6th

The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control | Paramount+ Original Film (U.S. & Canada premiere): Ahead of International Women’s Day (March 8), the breakout documentary The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control celebrates powerful storytelling about women by women. The bold and boundary-pushing film examines the cultural, scientific, and political battle behind the first United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada-approved treatment for women’s sexual desire.

March 8th

Rebel in the Rye*

March 11th

The Loud House Season 8 (new season, Nickelodeon)

March 12th

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy | Season 1 Finale

March 14th

The Madison | Paramount+ Original Series : From Oscar® nominee Taylor Sheridan, THE MADISON is a profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation, starring Oscar® nominee Michelle Pfeiffer and Golden Globe® Award nominee Kurt Russell. The six-episode first season is Sheridan’s most intimate work to date, unfolding across two distinct worlds – the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan – as it examines the ties that bind families together.

March 18th

Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 9)

The Challenge (Season 41)

March 19th

Canada Shore | Season 1 Finale

March 25th

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 8)

March 27th

Dreaming Whilst Black* | Season 2 Finale

March 31st

FBI True Season 8 | Paramount+ Original Docuseries: FBI True goes behind-the-scenes with real agents telling true stories of their most dangerous and infamous cases.

