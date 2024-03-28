Everything Coming to Paramount+ in April 2024

April is just under a week away, and Paramount+ is giving subscribers a bit of a headstart on the upcoming month of programming. This week, the streaming service unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup in April and there is quite a lot to look forward to.

Two popular family franchises are getting new chapters in the month of April. Dora, the new kids series featuring Nickelodeon's iconic Dora the Explorer character, will make its debut on April 12th. Two weeks later, on April 26th, Paramount+ will release every episode of Knuckles. The limited series sees Idris Elba reprise his role as the Knuckles from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and it will bridge the gap between that film and Sonic 3.

Reality TV fans will be excited to see the long awaited return of The Challenge: All Stars. Nearly two years after the release of Season 3, the fourth installment of the competition will bring another group of beloved Challenge players together for a new game.

You can check out the full list of Paramount+ April additions below!