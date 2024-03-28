Everything Coming to Paramount+ in April 2024
Knuckles and Dora highlight the April additions on Paramount+.
April is just under a week away, and Paramount+ is giving subscribers a bit of a headstart on the upcoming month of programming. This week, the streaming service unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup in April and there is quite a lot to look forward to.
Two popular family franchises are getting new chapters in the month of April. Dora, the new kids series featuring Nickelodeon's iconic Dora the Explorer character, will make its debut on April 12th. Two weeks later, on April 26th, Paramount+ will release every episode of Knuckles. The limited series sees Idris Elba reprise his role as the Knuckles from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and it will bridge the gap between that film and Sonic 3.
Reality TV fans will be excited to see the long awaited return of The Challenge: All Stars. Nearly two years after the release of Season 3, the fourth installment of the competition will bring another group of beloved Challenge players together for a new game.
You can check out the full list of Paramount+ April additions below!
April 1st
Talk to Me
Jeff Dunham: I'm with Cupid
Arsenal
B.A.P.S.
Bandslam
Black Lotus
Blades of Glory
Catch and Release
Chaplin
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Cloud Atlas
Cold Mountain
Daddy's Home
Deep Impact
Domestic Disturbance
Drive Me Crazy
Edge Of Darkness
El Dorado
Emma
Empire Records
Face/Off
First Blood
Galaxy Quest
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hotel for Dogs
I Love You, Man
Identity
Inherent Vice
Jacob's Ladder
Juice
Just Like Heaven
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Last Night
Life
Like a Boss
Magnolia
Malcolm X
Max Steel
Mimic
Muriel's Wedding
My Baby's Daddy
Nebraska
Nick of Time
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Rambo III
Saturday Night Fever
Secret in Their Eyes
Team America: World Police
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
The Crossing Guard
The Evening Star
The Heartbreak Kid
The King of Comedy
The Ring
The Ring Two
The Ring Two (Unrated)
The Score
The Secret Garden
The Station Agent
The Transporter Refueled
The Uninvited
TMNT
Total Recall
Transformers
Up in Smoke
Vacancy
Varsity Blues
Whip It
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Wild Card
Wuthering Heights
April 3rd
Bubble Guppies (Season 6)
Bubble Guppies: Bubble Puppy's Fin-tastic Fairy Tale
Bubble Guppies: Guppy Style!
Bubble Guppies: The Puppy and the Ring
CMT Crossroads (Seasons 21-22)
CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert
April 10th
The Challenge: All Stars season four premiere
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out (Seasons 19-20)
April 14th
The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden – The Greatest Arena Run of All Timeprevnext