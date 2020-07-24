Paw Patrol Responds to Press Secretary's Claims of Series Cancellation

✖

Paw Patrol has responded to the Press Secretary’s claims that the series was canceled. Kayleigh McEnnay gave a statement from The White House about the show and other depictions of police officers in the media. Insisting, falsely that the children’s program had been cancelled along with some other pop culture staples. For now, COPS has not been cancelled, and LEGO is still selling police station sets as it stands right now. Somehow, the president’s office had received news that Paw Patrol and these other examples had been cancelled, but that has been confirmed to be false. The looming specter of cancel culture was used to chastise these events, even though, to the chagrin of parent with small children everywhere, they will have to watch the adventures of Chase and his buddies for a long time after the show’s renewal earlier this year.

No need to worry. PAW Patrol is not canceled. 🐶 — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) July 24, 2020

She said, “He’s also appalled by cancel culture, and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago Paw Patrol, a cartoon show about cops was canceled, the show Cops was canceled, Live PD was canceled, LEGO halted the sales of their LEGO city police station, it’s really unfortunate. It’s really unfortunate, because I stand with, and the president stands with, the 63% of Americans who think police officers are one of the most important jobs in the country.”

The LEGO Group’s statement about their building sets and the mixup that led to people believing they were not selling police sets anymore is below:

“Our mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow, and that includes inspiring them to be tolerant, inclusive and kind. There is more to do and as one small step, we are donating US$4 million to organizations in the United States dedicated to organizations that support black children and others that educate all children about tolerance and racial equality.”

“We would like to clarify that we have not removed any sets from sale. The misunderstanding is the result of an email that was sent on our behalf to members of our affiliate marketing programme,” the statement continued. “The intent of the email was to ask that they pause promoting and marketing a selection of LEGO products on their sites. We paused all marketing across our own social channels earlier this week in response to the tragic events in the US. We regret any misunderstanding and will be clearer about our intentions in the future.”

Do you have any children that love Paw Patrol? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.