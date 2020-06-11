LEGO Shares Statement About Selling Police and White House Sets

✖

The LEGO Group has shared a statement about selling police sets along with models of The White House after the Blackout Tuesday event last week. Corporations were speaking up about the Black Lives Matter movement and LEGO pledged to give $4 million towards efforts to help Black children and educate all children about racial inequality. However, an email to Rakuten Linkshare made it seem like they were removing product listings for a large number of LEGO building sets. A spokesperson from the company has now issued a statement in an email to Comicbook.com clarifying their stance on the matter. It would seem that the Rakuten email was a miscommunication as the sets are still on offer.

They began, “Our mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow, and that includes inspiring them to be tolerant, inclusive and kind. There is more to do and as one small step, we are donating US$4 million to organisations in the United States dedicated to organisations that support black children and others that educate all children about tolerance and racial equality.”

“We would like to clarify that we have not removed any sets from sale. The misunderstanding is the result of an email that was sent on our behalf to members of our affiliate marketing programme,” the statement continued. “The intent of the email was to ask that they pause promoting and marketing a selection of LEGO products on their sites. We paused all marketing across our own social channels earlier this week in response to the tragic events in the US. We regret any misunderstanding and will be clearer about our intentions in the future.”

When LEGO issued their statement about their commitment to equality, it said, “We stand with the Black community against Racism and Inequality. There is much to do. We will donate $4 Million to organizations dedicated to supporting Black children and educating all children about racial equality.” A lot of work remains to be done, but the company believes this is a good start. Well, some fans are probably elated by this news and others will be feeling something entirely different. The work of providing a space where all children can feel free to express themselves through play continues again. It remains to be seen if there will be any blowback because of the clarification.

