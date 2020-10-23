Peacock Orders New Mystery Series From Borat 2 Director

✖

There's a wild new mystery series making its way to Peacock. The NBCUniversal streaming service has been putting together a robust slate of original programming as of late, with shows like Girls5eva, Rutherford Falls, and Bel-Air turning into solid streaming hits. This week, Peacock handed a straight-to-series order to a brand new TV project from the director of 2020's Oscar-nominated comedy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Jason Woliner is heading to Peacock with his new series that is described as being "in the same vein" as the Borat movies, likely meaning that it will be satirical in nature and feature undercover documentary footage. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will be executive producing the new series alongside Caviar, the company behind Sound of Metal and Netflix's hit documentary series, Cheer. In addition to his directorial duties, Woliner will also executive produce, as will James Weaver, Loreli Alanis, Megan Ellison, Michael Sagol, and Bert Hamelick. Tyler Ben-Amotz serves as executive producer.

According to Peacock, Woliner's series is a "mind-bending project" that "mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale." The filmmaker has been shooting footage for this series for more than 10 years.

"We can't wait to dive in with renowned filmmaker Jason Woliner, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and our partners at Lionsgate for this truly unique series that begins with betrayal and quickly becomes an epic, hilarious, action-packed journey," said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We know Peacock audiences will be hooked by this unpredictable mystery that examines a complex man on a remarkable journey."

"This show is unlike anything else you'll see this year," added Lionsgate Television EVP & Head of Scripted Development Scott Herbst. "This is one of the most bizarre, out-of-the-box shows I've ever worked on, and I can't believe we're even getting to make it."

In addition to directing the second Borat film, Wolinar directed episodes of Nathan For You and The Last Man on Earth. He also served as showrunner for Adult Swim's Eagleheart and will direct episode of Guru Nation, the new Paramount+ series from David Cross and Bob Odenkirk.