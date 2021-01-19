Peaky Blinders Movie Is Going to Happen According to Creator

✖

Monday brought some difficult news for fans of BBC and Netflix's Peaky Blinders, as it was revealed that the beloved crime series would be coming to an end after the sixth season, which finally started production this week. There won't be any more episodes of the Cillian Murphy-starring series after Season 6, but creator Steven Knight promised in the final season announcement that the story of the Shelby family would continue in "another format." Now we know what he was talking about.

On Tuesday, just one day after the final season of Peaky Blinders was announced, Knight confirmed that there would be a feature film following Season 6. Initially, there were supposed to be seven seasons before the movie, but those plans were altered due to Covid-related production delays.

"Covid changed our plans," Knight told Deadline. "But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen."

“This final season of our beloved Peaky Blinders is going to be the best one yet," added executive producer Caryn Mandabach. "Steve’s uncanny ability to be prescient about world events is only matched by his ability to make Tommy Shelby the most indelible character of our times.”

“Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority," Mandabach said when the final season was announced. "Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Steve’s scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

Season 6 of Peaky Blinders will pick up where Season 5 concluded, dealing with the effects of fascism as the world heads toward World War II.

