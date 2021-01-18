Peaky Blinders Season 6 Will Be The Final Season

✖

Peaky Blinders will come to end after the upcoming Season 6, the BBC has announced. Show creator Steven Knight released a statement today, telling fans: "Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form." While no specifics are given, it definitely seems as though Peaky Blinders will be continuing in some form.

A statement from Peaky Blinders Executive Producer Caryn Mandabach inspires even more hope that Peaky Blinders is not yet done:

“Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get ‘Peaky’ safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority. Thank you to all the ‘Peaky’ fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Steve’s scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

Peaky Blinders follows Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and the Shelby Family crime syndicate, fighting for profits and power in early 20th century England. The Shelby gang is named "The Peak Blinders" due to their ruthless tactic of keeping razor blades in peeks of their caps, often used to blind their opposition or those that owe them. Over the course of the first five seasons, the Shelby Gang has had to contend with the law, the church, or rival gangs of rival ethnicities. The latter includes Tom Hardy's eccentric Jewish gangster, and Andrian Brody's conniving Italian mafioso, who have both been fan-favorites. Like Tony Soprano, however, it's Murphy's Thomas Shelby who is the centerpiece, as the demands of seizing power in the crim world erode "Tommy's" mental health, heart, and family ties. Season 5's arc about The Great Depression certainly cost Shelby on all those fronts.

Peaky Blinders has been a big hit (especially in the UK). The show got an added boost in visibility since it debuted on Netflix, where it's been a trending hit. At the same time, it's one of those show has felt like it's been on the bubble of ending before, with seasons 3 and 4 both feeling like they could've served as series endings. But six seasons is a good run - especially for a UK TV show.

via: Variety