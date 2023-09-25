Percy Jackson Fans Celebrate Annabeth Chase Actress Leah Jeffries's Birthday

Jeffries stars in Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians this December.

By Liam Crowley

Fall 2023 is proving to be a big season for Percy Jackson and the Olympians fans. The autumn months are bookended by a new installment in the Percy Jackson book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods, and wrap up on the eve of the winter solstice with the Disney+ premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1. Before both of those events, a key figure in the Percy Jackson world has her own special day. Annabeth Chase actress Leah Jeffries celebrates her birthday today. Jeffries portrays the aforementioned daughter of Athena in the Percy Jackson Disney+ series, operating as one of the show's three leads alongside Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood).

Percy Jackson fans are celebrating with well wishes, fan art, and more. Check out some of the best below... 

Rick Riordan's Well Wishes

Collage

Show Stills

Athena-Esque Tribute

Character Poster

BTS PJO TV Pictures

Fan Art For Annabeth

Jeffries can be seen as Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson and the Olympians when it premieres on Disney+ on December 20th.

