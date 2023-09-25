Percy Jackson Fans Celebrate Annabeth Chase Actress Leah Jeffries's Birthday
Jeffries stars in Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians this December.
Fall 2023 is proving to be a big season for Percy Jackson and the Olympians fans. The autumn months are bookended by a new installment in the Percy Jackson book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods, and wrap up on the eve of the winter solstice with the Disney+ premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1. Before both of those events, a key figure in the Percy Jackson world has her own special day. Annabeth Chase actress Leah Jeffries celebrates her birthday today. Jeffries portrays the aforementioned daughter of Athena in the Percy Jackson Disney+ series, operating as one of the show's three leads alongside Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood).
Percy Jackson fans are celebrating with well wishes, fan art, and more. Check out some of the best below...
Rick Riordan's Well Wishes
A very happy birthday to our own Wise Girl, Leah Jeffries! The bravery, the ingenuity, the leadership, the 'oh-no-you-didn't, Seaweed Brain' attitude. She embodies all Annabeth Chase's best qualities. Let's celebrate by releasing The Chalice of the Gods tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/UJ0ZE5NZ3U— Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) September 25, 2023
Collage
Happy birthday Leah Sava Jeffries! #PercyJackson #PercyJacksonfanart #AnnabethChase pic.twitter.com/wEmzF2B9gx— Keet | PJO 12•20•2023 (@182tweets) September 25, 2023
Show Stills
Happy 14th Birthday to Leah Sava Jeffries!
She will make her highly anticipated debut as fan-favorite character Annabeth Chase in the upcoming #PercyJackson & The Olympians TV series in December. pic.twitter.com/Q51nHlkqfU— Percy Jackson News 🔱 (@updatespercy) September 25, 2023
Athena-Esque Tribute
Happy Birthday Leah Jeffries!!! #Annabeth #PercyJacksonfanart #PercyJackson pic.twitter.com/Qpmc2wELAP— NarnianDemigod 🇵🇭🏳️🌈🦁 (@_elykrindon_) September 25, 2023
Character Poster
Happy birthday Annabeth🦉🧡#LeahJeffries pic.twitter.com/bmpePgmpth— Maabe (@JpgMaabe) September 25, 2023
BTS PJO TV Pictures
Happy Birthday to Leah Sava' Jeffries, who plays Annabeth Chase on Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians! Leah turns 14 today! 🎉🤍⚡️#happybirthday #birthday #leahsavajeffries #leahjeffries #annabethchase #wisegirl #pjo pic.twitter.com/U8asfr53QW— ψ || percy jackson and the olympians (@disneypjotv) September 25, 2023
Fan Art For Annabeth
happy birthday leah!! here’s some of my annabeth art for the occasion 💕 #PercyJackson #leahjeffries #percyjacksonfanart pic.twitter.com/U3vykE50bU— Erin (she/her) (@erin_mh362) September 25, 2023
Jeffries can be seen as Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson and the Olympians when it premieres on Disney+ on December 20th.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan's critically-acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting.