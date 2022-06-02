Percy Jackson: Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally and More Join Disney+ Series

The cast of the live-action Percy Jackson and the Olympians at Disney+ is expanding with five new additions. Variety reports the five actors with recurring guest star roles include Virginia Kull (Super Pumped, NOS4A2, Big Little Lies), Glynn Turman (Women of the Movement, The Wire, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The League, The Good Place), Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, Party Down, Children’s Hospital), and Timm Sharp (Enlightened, Blunt Talk, On the Verge). Just as fans get to find out who the five actors will be playing, there is also news of the Percy Jackson production officially kicking off in Vancouver.

The list of characters ranges from Percy’s teachers, parents, and a camp counselor for demigods. Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) has the titular role of the 12-year-old Percy Jackson. He’s joined by Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries, who will play Percy’s friends Grover and Annabeth, respectively. The Disney+ original series will focus on Percy learning to deal with his demigod powers when Zeus the sky god accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. The trio takes off on an adventure of a lifetime to locate and return the lightning bolt to Olympus before chaos breaks out.

Character descriptions for Mullally, Mantzoukas, Kull, Turman, and Sharp’s roles are below:

Mullally plays Alecto, a.k.a. Mrs. Dodds. She is Percy’s strict, irascible math teacher who may act monstrous at times, because she is. She’s one of the three Furies, known as Alecto, who loyally serves Hades, the god of the underworld.

Mantzoukas plays Dionysus, a.k.a. Mr. D. The irritable and sarcastic Mr. D runs Camp Half Blood, a camp for the demigods.

Kull portrays Sally Jackson, Percy’s loving, protective and selfless mother. Sally raised her son knowing that one day she’ll have to give him up to the dangerous world of the Olympian gods.

Turman plays Chiron, a.k.a Mr. Brunner. Disguised as Percy’s Latin teacher Mr. Brunner, Chiron is the famed centaur and trainer of heroes who provides Percy with moral guidance when needed.

Sharp plays Gabe Ugliano, Sally’s selfish, brash, and combative husband as well as Percy’s stepfather.

Creator Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg will serve as writers of the pilot, and James Bobin will direct. Steinberg will oversee the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz. Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

Photo credit John P. Fleenor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images