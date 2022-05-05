Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Announces Two New Cast Members

✖

Following the confirmation that Walker Scobell would be taking on the beloved role of the title character in the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the streamer has confirmed that Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries have joined the cast as Percy's friends. The renowned book series already earned two films inspired by the source material, with this upcoming series looking to revive interest in the concept, not only for fans who are familiar with the series, but also to introduce an all-new generation to its adventures. Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to head into production shortly, though it doesn't yet have a release date.

Per press release, "Percy Jackson has found his fellow heroes. Aryan Simhadri (Disney's Spin) and Leah Sava Jeffries (Empire) will play Percy's friends Grover and Annabeth, respectively, in the upcoming Disney+ original series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Simhadri and Jeffries will star alongside Walker Scobell who was recently announced to play the titular character in this epic adventure. A Disney Branded Television series produced by 20th Television, Percy Jackson and the Olympians will start production soon in Vancouver.

"Based on Disney Hyperion's best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

"Aryan Simhadri stars as Grover Underwood -- a satyr, half boy and half goat, disguised as a 12-year-old boy. Grover cares deeply about others and will always choose what is best for them, sometimes at his own expense. Though cautious by nature, he'll always throw himself into a fight to protect his friends, especially his best friend Percy Jackson.

"Leah Sava Jeffries stars as Annabeth Chase. As a true daughter of the Greek goddess Athena, Annabeth is a brilliant strategist with an active and curious mind. After having spent the last five years at Camp Half-Blood, she longs to test her mettle in the human world, of which she barely remembers. She trains Percy to survive the mythological world, and in turn, he helps her connect with her humanity.

"Riordan and Jon Steinberg will serve as writers of the pilot, and James Bobin will direct. Steinberg will oversee the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz. Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg."

