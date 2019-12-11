Peter Dinklage Has an Interesting Theory About Fan Reaction to Game of Thrones’ Final Season

2019 is coming to a close, which means awards season is just beginning. On Monday, the nominees for the Golden Globes were announced and with the exception of a nomination for Kit Harington (Jon Snow) for Best Actor in a Drama Series, Game of Thrones was completely shut out. This is surprising considering the show’s divisive final season earned Best Drama at the Emmys earlier this year as well as Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister). However, Dinklage was just nominated for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards along with Best Ensemble in a Drama Series for the entire cast. Recently, Dinklage spoke with The New Yorker about his time on the beloved series and his thoughts on how the last season was perceived. Here’s what he said when asked if he “followed fan response.”

“No. Well, everybody’s always going to have an opinion, and that means an ownership. It’s like breaking up with somebody. They get upset. I can’t speak for everybody, but my feeling is they didn’t want it to end, so a lot of people got angry. I feel like what [the showrunners] Dave [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] did was extraordinary. This happens. Monsters are created. And you don’t see it coming. We vote them into office. You look the other way. So for everybody to get upset because they loved a character so much and they had so much faith in that person—there were signposts all along the way for that character,” Dinklage explained.

Dinklage was also asked if he expected his character to survive in the end.

“No. None of us did. We were all nervous when we got the scripts,” he revealed.

At the upcoming SAG Awards, Dinklage will be going up against Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Steve Carell (The Morning Show), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), and David Harbour (Stranger Things). The Game of Thrones cast will be competing against the casts of Big Little Lies, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Stranger Things.

The 2020 SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 19th at 8 p.m. ET. Currently, all eight seasons of Game of Thrones are available to watch on HBO.