Photos: Best Look Yet at Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood in New Disney+ Series

The core trio get their own solo spotlight in these new images.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is just over three months away. A serialized reboot of Rick Riordan's best-selling Greek mythology novels has been in the works for years now, as Riordan first announced progress on the project back in April 2020. An extensive casting process and an eight-month production shoot later, and Disney+ is gearing up to debut an eight-episode depiction of The Lightning Thief, the first installment in the Percy Jackson franchise. Fans have gotten a small taste of what's to come so far, with a pair of teaser trailers and a couple of official character posters, but this latest batch of on-set stills gives audiences their best look yet at the upcoming first season.

Percy, Annabeth, and Grover Shine in New Photos

(Photo: Entertainment Weekly)

Camp Half-Blood is coming to life.

As revealed by Entertainment Weekly in the publication's fall television preview, new still images from Percy Jackson and the Olympians give fans the best look yet at the show's core trio.

(Photo: DISNEY/DAVID BUKACH)

The first image showcases Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson. Here, Percy has likely just arrived at Camp Half-Blood. As evident by the sweat stains on his iconic orange tee, this image might have come shortly after his first game of capture the flag went down.

"Meeting Rick was exciting because I've been looking at his face on the back of a book for four or five years," Scobell said. "I think he is the coolest guy ever. You can really hear Percy in his voice when he speaks — Percy's sarcasm and personality shows through in Rick."

(Photo: David Bukach)

Up next is Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase. Decked out in Greek battle armor, Annabeth is likely gearing up for an aforementioned capture the flag game.

"I'm playing a character that is a different person, different hair color, different skin tones, and all that. That's what the prototype was," Jeffries said. "Just to hear that I'm playing her different was like, 'Wow, I'm now gonna be an inspiration to other girls.'"

(Photo: David Bukach)

The final solo character image is Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood. The heavy rain surrounding the satyr indicates that this comes as he is rushing Percy to Camp Half-Blood from Montauk, either slightly before or after they encounter the Minotaur.

"It was the second book series I ever read, I think, and it left a huge impression on me," Simhadri said. "Like, not just, 'Oh, those books are cool,' but they helped me. I grew up with them, as I'm sure a lot of people did. I can't wrap my head around the fact that I get to be in something that I look up to so much."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on December 20th.