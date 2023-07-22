New Percy Jackson Character Posters Highlight Show's Main Trio

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is slowly beginning its marketing campaign. The serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels wrapped production on its first season back in February, calling cut for the final time after shooting for eight months. As Riordan, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, emphasized in prior posts, the Percy Jackson post-production process will take almost as long as filming did, meaning the series will not be ready for Disney+ until later this fall at the earliest. That to be announced premiere date may still be months away, but Percy Jackson promotion is already starting.

As shared on the official Percy Jackson social media accounts, the first character posters for the show have been released. The collection showcases Walker Scobell's Percy Jackson, Leah Jeffries's Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri's Grover Underwood on their own individual frames.

Percy's poster features him wielding Riptide, his iconic pen-turned-sword weapon. Annabeth is seen brandishing her signature dagger and is flanked by an owl, one of her godly parent Athena's symbols. Grover is rocking an orange Camp Half-Blood tee and is backed by his reed pipes.

Rick Riordan's Reaction to Early Percy Jackson Cuts

This past May, ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley spoke with Riordan at The Sun and the Star book tour. Riordan revealed that he has already screened the entire first season of Percy Jackson and is overjoyed with the results.

"I've seen cuts of all the episodes at this point, multiple cuts, because they do go through a manuscript," Riordan said. "They go through revision, after revision, after revision. They're great. Honestly, I think my first reaction was relief. I was like, 'Oh, thank goodness. I think the fans are going to be pleased.' That's all I want."

Are More Percy Jackson Announcements Coming?

These character posters are the first of what could end up being a big day for fans of Riordan's Greek gods and monsters-based franchise. Percy Jackson does not have a full Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, but the show has an overarching presence at the event.

A Percy Jackson-related event is set to go down at 3 PM ET at SDCC, one which will feature "Camp Half-Blood counselors" interacting with fans. There is no word on if the counselors will provide any extra insight into the series, but is has been announced that they will be wearing the signature Camp Half-Blood t-shirts. Beyond that, the official Percy Jackson and the Olympians teaser poster is featured on SDCC bags.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently in post production and is listed on Disney+ as arriving in 2024.