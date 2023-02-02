Disney+'s Percy Jackson Wraps Production

Unlike the missions dished out in the books, the quest of bringing Percy Jackson and the Olympians to Disney+ has been given the gift of patience. The serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels has been in development for three years now, beginning with an official announcement back in early 2020. The next two years were spent scripting and casting, with Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) joining Percy Jackson as its titular star in January 2022. Supporting stars like Leah Jeffries (Beast) and Aryan Simhadri (Cheaper By The Dozen) followed suit in the subsequent months. Percy Jackson production kicked off in June 2022 and didn't look back, filming its first season's eight episodes over the course of the next eight months.

Exactly eight months after camera began rolling, Percy Jackson has yelled "cut!" for the final time. Executive producer Becky Riordan revealed on Twitter that Thursday, February 2nd is the "last day of photography" for Percy Jackson Season 1.

This follows up on news of Simhadri and Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan) wrapping their scenes in recent months. Bushnell's Percy Jackson responsibilities concluded in December 2022, while Simhadri shot his last scenes as Grover Underwood earlier this week.

While shooting is now in the rear view, the Percy Jackson journey is still ongoing. As Rick Riordan has emphasized in past blog updates, the series has an extensive post-production process that will take up the bulk of 2023.

"We still have months and months of post-production work to do, but the team is wrapping up in Vancouver with a sense of pride and accomplishment," Rick wrote on January 26th.

This schedule leaves Percy Jackson with an expected premiere date of sometime in 2024. The show's first season will consist of eight episodes that chronicle the events of The Lightning Thief, the first of the five-book Percy Jackson series. Rick has often emphasized that the series is being shot with the idea of adapting one book per season. A sophomore installment remains unconfirmed, but Rick and company are optimistic as cameras stop rolling.

"I am pleased to tell you we are in a very good place as we look ahead to a (not-yet-greenlit-but-fully-anticipated) season two!" Riordan wrote last month.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now in post-production.